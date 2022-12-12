AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
/EIN News/ -- HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $3,621,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared to net income of $3,326,000, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2023, AMREP had net income of $5,533,000, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4,963,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. Revenues were $16,149,000 and $26,856,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 and $16,112,000 and $26,098,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2022.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|16,149,000
|$
|16,112,000
|Net income
|$
|3,621,000
|$
|3,326,000
|Income per share – basic
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.45
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.45
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,281,000
|7,361,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,307,000
|7,383,000
|Six Months Ended October 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|26,856,000
|$
|26,098,000
|Net income
|$
|5,533,000
|$
|4,963,000
|Income per share – basic
|$
|1.05
|$
|0.67
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.67
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,277,000
|7,354,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,302,000
|7,378,000
CONTACT:
Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907