Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,058 in the last 365 days.

AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $3,621,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared to net income of $3,326,000, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first six months of 2023, AMREP had net income of $5,533,000, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4,963,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. Revenues were $16,149,000 and $26,856,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 and $16,112,000 and $26,098,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2022.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.        

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

    Three Months Ended October 31,
      2022     2021
Revenues   $ 16,149,000   $ 16,112,000
Net income    $ 3,621,000   $ 3,326,000
Income per share – basic   $ 0.69   $ 0.45
Income per share – diluted   $ 0.68   $ 0.45
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic     5,281,000     7,361,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted     5,307,000     7,383,000


    Six Months Ended October 31,
      2022     2021
Revenues   $ 26,856,000   $ 26,098,000
Net income    $ 5,533,000   $ 4,963,000
Income per share – basic   $ 1.05   $ 0.67
Income per share – diluted   $ 1.04   $ 0.67
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic     5,277,000     7,354,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted     5,302,000     7,378,000


 

CONTACT:
Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907


You just read:

AMREP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.