C. GILBERT STORMS: THE MINING ENGINEER OF ARIZONA
Author C. Gilbert Storms educates readers on the history of Raphael Pumpelly.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raphael Pumpelly was eager for adventure at the young age of twenty-three years old and soon found himself in the mountains south of Tucson, Arizona in the year 1860. Pumpelly was just a recent graduate of the Royal Mining Academy, a prestigious school in Germany before he started the journey of a lifetime.
Raphael Pumpelly’s Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer narrates the difficulties the young engineer had endured while meeting different miners, ranchers, soldiers, bandits, Mexican revolutionaries, and raiding Apaches in a place where law enforcement does not exist. After his life-changing experience, Pumpelly became a respected geologist, a consultant to foreign governments on geology and mining, a pioneering researcher in geoarchaeology, and a professor in geology and mining at Harvard. Pumpelly’s depiction of the events and people that have been part of the Grand Canyon State has been an important resource for historians of Arizona at the start of the civil war.
C. Gilbert Storms is a former technical writer for eight years and has taught American literature and writing for almost three decades at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Storms holds a Ph.D. in English and is also the author of the book, Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase. Storms now reside in Tucson, Arizona.
Read more about the adventures of Raphael Pumpelly by purchasing Raphael Pumpelly’s Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer in Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
