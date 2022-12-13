Why It Is Worth Hiring a Car Accident Attorney
Car accident victims using an attorney receive 3.5 times more compensation when pursuing an auto insurance claim than not using an attorney.
Why It's Worth Hiring a Personal Injury or Car Accident Lawyer in Florida or Texas. Victims Using a Personal Injury Attorney May Get 3.5 Times More Compensation
Whether in a serious car crash with life-threatening injuries or just a fender-bender with seemingly minor injuries caused by another driver, a car accident victim can always benefit from speaking to an experienced personal injury attorney to ensure their rights are protected. And they may even benefit financially from having an attorney represent them.
Higher Compensation with an Attorney
According to the Insurance Research Council (IRC), car accident victims using an attorney receive 3.5 times more compensation when pursuing an auto insurance claim than not using an attorney. In fact, settlements were 40 percent higher with attorney representation. In addition, the IRC found that 85% of all money paid out by insurance companies for bodily injury claims are paid to injured people who have attorney representation. However, not all attorneys are the same.
Seek Out a Qualified Personal Injury Attorney
If injured in an accident in Florida, seek an experienced and well-qualified Florida car accident attorney who knows the ins and outs of the laws concerning car accidents and injuries. For example, Florida’s car accident laws are quite complex, so the attorney selected should specialize in Florida car accident and injury cases. A Florida personal injury attorney who is admitted to the Florida Bar should be well versed in the legal process and know the most expedient path to resolve a case and get the most compensation allowed by law for a client.
Florida is a no-fault state, which means each driver carries their own insurance to cover car repairs and medical bills. Florida requires every driver to carry PIP insurance, which pays for medical care and lost wages due to a car accident, regardless of who is at fault for the accident.
Florida PIP insurance requires an injured accident victim to seek medical care within 14 days of their accident (the 14-day rule), so it’s critical to see a doctor right away if injured. If the accident victim doesn't receive medical care within this period, their PIP coverage may be invalidated. An attorney specializing in personal injury and car accidents will advise the accident victim about the right kind of doctor to protect their PIP benefits and guide them through the process of treatment to document all injuries, assuring the victim is eligible to receive the maximum compensation for their injuries.
In addition, a good car accident attorney will know exactly how to collect the evidence needed to prove losses and damages, and can uncover more than what an accident victim might be able to do on their own. This could result in thousands of dollars more than what the insurance company might initially offer.
Why Have an Attorney Review the Case
A personal injury attorney will review the facts in the case and give their best legal advice before the victim makes any decisions or agrees to an insurance payout from an insurance company.
It’s important to note that once someone agrees to a payout from an insurance company and cashes the check, there is little any attorney can do to assist them with further legal action.
Contact an accident attorney immediately following an accident to discuss the case prior to agreeing to any kind of payout. A Florida injury attorney will also urge the victim to get medical care immediately to be in compliance with the Florida PIP 14-Day rule.
For more information about why it's a smart idea to hire a personal injury attorney for a car accident case in Florida, contact RTRLAW foll free at 1-833-HIRE-RTR (1-833-HIRE-RTR).
