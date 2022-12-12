C. GILBERT STORMS: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PUMPELLY
Author C. Gilbert Storms narrates the interesting life of Raphael Pumpelly.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a recent graduate of the Royal Mining Academy, a prestigious school in Germany, Raphael Pumpelly was hungry for adventure and soon found himself in the mountains south of Tucson, Arizona in 1860.
Raphael Pumpelly’s Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer educates readers while taking them on the bizarre adventures of Pumpelly. Storms narrates the struggles and difficulties the young engineer had endured while meeting numerous miners, ranchers, soldiers, bandits, Mexican revolutionaries, and raiding Apaches. Pumpelly soon became a renowned geologist, a consultant to foreign governments, a pioneering researcher in geoarchaeology, and a professor in geology and mining at Harvard. Pumpelly is often regarded as one of the best American pioneer writers, with his compositions of the people and events that have shaped the Grand Canyon State, which has become a reliable source of information for historians of Arizona in the years between the Gadsden purchase in 1854 and the start of the civil war.
C. Gilbert Storms has taught American literature and writing for almost three decades at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and is a former technical writer for eight years. Storms holds a Ph.D. in English and is the author of Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase.
