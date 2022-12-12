C. GILBERT STORMS: A PIECE OF AMERICAN HISTORY
The author C. Gilbert Storms, writes a story of a celebrated hero.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A young mining engineer, Raphael Pumpelly, visited the mountains of Tucson, Arizona in 1860. Raphael Pumpelly graduated from the Royal Mining Academy in Germany at the age of twenty-three years old and was ready to set for an adventure of a lifetime.
Penned by author C. Gilbert Storm, Raphael Pumpelly’s Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer narrates the life of a famous American geologist. Raphael Pumpelly learned the hard way in Arizona, from mining silver in a dangerous place and surviving the outskirts of a lawless land. Along his journey, Pumpelly met miners, ranchers, soldiers, bandits, Mexican revolutionaries, and raiding Apaches. Soon after, Pumpelly left the life of a miner and became a renowned geologist, a pioneering researcher in geoarchaeology, a consultant on geology and mining to foreign officials, and a respected professor of geology and mining at Harvard.
Aside from his many achievements, Pumpelly was also known as a famous storyteller. Pumpelly’s detailed writings depicting the people and events that shaped the Grand Canyon State became a valuable asset for historians of the land of Arizona. Storms’ novel is essential for anyone with an interest in American history.
C. Gilbert Storms has a Ph.D. in English and is the author of the book Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase. Storms is a former lecturer of American literature and writing at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for an astounding twenty-nine years and is also a former technical writer for eight years. Storms now lives in Tucson, Arizona.
