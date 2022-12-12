Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,061 in the last 365 days.

C. GILBERT STORMS: THE LIFE OF RAPHAEL PUMPELLY

Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer

Author C. Gilbert Storms composed a novel on the history of Raphael Pumpelly.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Raphael Pumpelly’s Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer, C. Gilbert Storms narrates the life of the famous American geologist. Storms includes Pumpelly’s time in the Southwest, where he learned to mine silver in Arizona and survive the rebellious environment of the borderlands. Pumpelly soon left Arizona and became an internationally renowned geologist, a geology and mining consultant to other governments, a researcher in geoarchaeology, and a professor of geology and mining at Harvard. Pumpelly’s works have become a great asset for historians of Arizona and have earned the recognition of the American people.

Julie Brunson rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars and left a review on Amazon, "A quick read, and worth it. Storms has given the students of Arizona history a frank, clear-eyed, and, of course, well-written snapshot of a raucous and dangerous time - especially for young mining engineers out West!".

C. Gilbert Storms has taught American literature and writing at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for twenty-nine years and is a former technical writer for eight years. Storms has a Ph.D. in English and is the author of the book Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase. Storms currently resides in Tucson, Arizona.

Read more about Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer by purchasing it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide!


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

C. GILBERT STORMS: THE LIFE OF RAPHAEL PUMPELLY

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.