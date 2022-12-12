C. GILBERT STORMS: THE LIFE OF RAPHAEL PUMPELLY
Author C. Gilbert Storms composed a novel on the history of Raphael Pumpelly.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Raphael Pumpelly’s Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer, C. Gilbert Storms narrates the life of the famous American geologist. Storms includes Pumpelly’s time in the Southwest, where he learned to mine silver in Arizona and survive the rebellious environment of the borderlands. Pumpelly soon left Arizona and became an internationally renowned geologist, a geology and mining consultant to other governments, a researcher in geoarchaeology, and a professor of geology and mining at Harvard. Pumpelly’s works have become a great asset for historians of Arizona and have earned the recognition of the American people.
Julie Brunson rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars and left a review on Amazon, "A quick read, and worth it. Storms has given the students of Arizona history a frank, clear-eyed, and, of course, well-written snapshot of a raucous and dangerous time - especially for young mining engineers out West!".
C. Gilbert Storms has taught American literature and writing at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio for twenty-nine years and is a former technical writer for eight years. Storms has a Ph.D. in English and is the author of the book Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase. Storms currently resides in Tucson, Arizona.
Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer
