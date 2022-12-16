Digital PR vs. Traditional PR According to Ronn Torossian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to PR executive Ronn Torossian, public relations campaigns and strategies are essential for business promotion and are embodied in two segments: traditional and digital PR efforts. There are many similarities between the two, but there are just as many differences.

Digital PR

Torossian says through digital public relations efforts, companies can generate increased brand awareness, strengthen their online presence, and position the brand in a way that benefits its reputation. Companies reach a higher volume of people through digital public relations and can track their reach, as well as the way that people respond to the company's PR efforts. Companies that invest in digital public relations efforts get to be flexible, unique, and creative in their approach and achieve their goals because a cornerstone of digital PR is subtlety; the efforts can truly be effective and generate positive results for the business. Most consumers today are already online, and if companies want to grab their attention, they will have to connect with media outlets, bloggers, and influencers in a way that appears authentic to their target audiences to generate more exposure. Additionally, companies can keep track of metrics from their digital PR efforts to understand which strategies are successful and make any adjustments necessary in real-time; this ensures that the desired results are achieved and provides better understanding of customers’ perception of the brand.



Traditional PR

Traditional public relations efforts are a classic and established way for companies to generate brand awareness and reach their target audiences. Through traditional PR, companies rely on various advertising avenues outside of the internet to achieve their goals, including radio or TV placements, magazine and newspaper ads, and billboards. These methods have been around as long as public relations and are incredibly effective in reaching vast amounts of people, since practically anyone can come across them. It's also a very straightforward way for companies to promote themselves to the public and manage their public perception. However, that means that companies can’t keep precise track of true effectiveness, how audiences are engaging, and whether they're as helpful at helping the company reach their promotional goals and connect with the target audience. These traditional PR efforts are also generally regarded by many as overt advertising campaigns, which means plenty of people have started getting tired of coming across them.