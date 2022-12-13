Blue Marble Geographics, Developers of the Geographic Calculator, Joins The Open Group OSDU™ Forum
We’re pleased to join The Open Group OSDU Forum and look forward to making our staff and software even more available to the energy industry through this collaboration.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics® (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce that it has officially joined The Open Group OSDU Forum.
— Patrick Cunningham, CEO of Blue Marble Geographics
The Open Group (opengroup.org) is leading the development of open, vendor-neutral technology standards and certifications. The OSDU Forum focuses on developing a standard data platform for the oil and gas industry, connecting subsurface exploration, development, and wells data. As the developer of Geographic Calculator®, the industry-leading standard in advanced coordinate system management and transformation, Blue Marble Geographics® is committed to supporting the OSDU Forum’s goal to assist the industry in reducing current data silos and enabling transformational workflows within the subsurface community.
Blue Marble Geographics, a GIS and geodetics software company known worldwide for its coordinate system tools such as Geographic Calculator, GeoCalc®, and GeoCalc Online®, brings expertise and experience for energy positioning and mapping to the OSDU Data Platform. Geographic Calculator (bluemarblegeo.com/geographic-calculator) is a powerful geodetic software for accurate coordinate conversion, datum transformation, and file translation. Built on the foundation of the largest geodetic parameter database available anywhere, it has particular strength in surveying, seismic data management, and energy exploration. Since 1993, Geographic Calculator has been the coordinate conversion tool of choice for GIS and survey professionals worldwide.
The Open Group is a global consortium of more than 890 technology and industry organizations that seeks to enable the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Its OSDU Forum delivers an open-source, standards-based, technology-agnostic data platform for the energy industry that stimulates innovation, standardizes data management, and reduces time to market for new solutions.
“We’re pleased to join The Open Group OSDU Forum and look forward to making our staff and software even more available to the energy industry through this collaboration.” Said Patrick Cunningham, CEO of Blue Marble Geographics. “The 2023 version of Geographic Calculator was recently released with numerous updates and new features, demonstrating our continued commitment to providing the oil and gas industry with the best geodetic calculator in the market. Additionally, we work with energy companies and survey experts worldwide, providing assistance and training on positioning and data challenges. We are pleased to bring our expertise from those experiences to the OSDU Forum.”
More information about Geographic Calculator 2023 can be found at https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/geographic-calculator
###
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
Cintia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn