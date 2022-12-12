Author Norman Currey: A Microscope For The World To See
A sneak peek to the history of the aviation industry.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norman Currey expresses himself as he shares his wonderful point of view of how airplanes started. In this book, he passionately writes about the world of technically delicate parts of inventing and fixing aircraft. As an aircraft stress engineer, Currey’s job is to identify the stresses and strains that materials and structures undergo when they are loaded heavily and subjected to pressures. He was also one of the people who worked on the world’s first commercial jet airliner.
Amazon reader Cathy states “My engineering mad teen loved this book!”. This review is something any author could be proud of. Imagine planting that seed of interest into a kid’s heart and mind, and then they eventually become successful individuals in their own generation. This book has the power to inspire not just aviation enthusiasts but also anyone who gets the chance to read this book of knowledge
As with every successful play and film, there are people who work behind the scenes and contribute significantly to the success of such works. Author Norman Currey proudly presents the unsung characters in the aviation industry that played a great role in the making of a successful history. Currey’s point of view acts like a microscope that helps humanity look and see amazing stories behind every school book and lecture in school.
Airplane Stories and Histories is available fro grabs on Amazon. Check it out now!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other