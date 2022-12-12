The Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) is pleased to announce a public-private partnership with the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) to support employment opportunities and economic integration for refugees and other forcibly displaced people around the world.

The Tent Partnership for Refugees, founded by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, is a business coalition made up of more than 300 multinational companies committed to supporting refugees through hiring, training, and mentorship.

Secretary Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding with Tent Partnership for Refugees today. This partnership seeks to mobilize U.S. and international businesses and corporations to connect refugees to work opportunities – a critical pathway to the long-term economic and social resilience of both refugees themselves and the communities which host them.

For further information, please contact prmpressrequest@state.gov. To find out more about Tent, please contact info@tent.org.