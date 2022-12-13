East Side Games Group Sued By Truly Social Games In New Lawsuit
Lawsuit claims, "calculated strategy of misrepresenting Leaf's intentions {} to procure games developed by others is consistent with {} Leaf's CEO Jason BaileyPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly Social Games (TSG), a private company, filed a lawsuit against Leaf Mobile, Inc. (LEAF), now doing business as East Side Games Group, Inc., of British Columbia, Canada, which is a publicly-traded company.
According to court documents filed at the United States District Court for the District of Oregon, TSG alleges LEAF intended to use TSG to develop games, subsequently refused to pay TSG the amounts owed under the Agreement and fraudulently misappropriated games that TSG created for LEAF's own benefit.
The complaint also states, "LEAF has taken additional steps in furtherance of this unlawful strategy by attempting to get third parties under its control to appropriate the code base and artwork from TSG."
The recently filed lawsuit also claims, "This calculated strategy of misrepresenting Leaf's intentions in order to steal games developed by others is consistent with statements made by Leaf's CEO."
Statements contained in the court documents refer to a YouTube video entitled "East Side Games Saying Dirty Words on Stage - Jason Bailey," posted by Full Indie 2 months ago. One of the most telling moments of the twenty-minute video clocks in at 15:45, when Bailey tells the crowd,
"Cause truth be told, this is all just a big ploy for me to get all my employees to get up and tell me their great game ideas, so I can steal them and own them and have them be mine and make lots of money from them and not pay them anything, because I am evil."
On June 16, 2021, TSG and Leaf entered a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement. According to multiple reports, on December 6, 2021, LEAF told investors that it would change its trade name to East Side Games Group, accompanied by a trading symbol change to EAGR on the TSX.
Included in the same statement, LEAF reported that, as part of its transition, Bailey, its chief revenue officer, replaced Michael Edwards as its Chair of the Board. According to several sources, Bailey has a history of making similar remarks dating back to at least 2012.
TSG has requested a trial by jury and to be awarded damages in an amount to be proven at trial. Case number 3:22-cv-01663-AR Filed in United States District Court for the District of Oregon
