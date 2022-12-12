Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), December 12, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 02/12/2022 6,405 215.3180 1,379,111.79 - - - - 6,405 215.3180 1,379,111.79 05/12/2022 6,470 214.7257 1,389,275.28 - - - - 6,470 214.7257 1,389,275.28 06/12/2022 7,370 212.2501 1,564,283.24 7,565 220.0351 1,664,565.53 1,582,888.49 14,935 210.7246 3,147,171.73 07/12/2022 7,715 210.5572 1,624,448.80 5,329 220.3548 1,174,270.73 1,115,272.80 13,044 210.0369 2,739,721.60 08/12/2022 8,000 209.0239 1,672,191.20 - - - - 8,000 209.0239 1,672,191.20 09/12/2022 7,650 209.0428 1,599,177.42 - - - - 7,650 209.0428 1,599,177.42 43,610 211.6140 9,228,487.73 12,894 220.1672 2,838,836.26 2,698,161.28 56,504 211.0762 11,926,649.01 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till December 9, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 9,228,487.73 for No. 43,610 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 2,838,836.26 (Euro 2,698,161.28*) for No. 12,894 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

On December 2, 2022, in the Ferrari Group employees’ granting share process, the Company assigned No. 11,218 common shares held in treasury. On the same day Ferrari purchased, in a “cross order” transaction executed on the EXM, No. 3,366 common shares in order to cover individual's taxable income as standard practice (Sell to Cover) at the average price of Euro 215.7000 per share.

As of December 9, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,884,133 common shares equal to 4.62% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until December 9, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 830,241 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 162,652,328.72.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment