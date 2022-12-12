Actual SEO Media, Inc. Makes Understanding Organic Search Easier

Actual SEO Media, Inc. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business. If there is one thing that companies can count on it is that Google will always be evolving.

Organic search is an integral part of any digital marketing campaign. Understanding what it is is only the first step.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic search is the process of finding webpages through a search engine's natural or "organic" results, as opposed to paid listings or advertisements. Organic search results are determined by search engine algorithms that evaluate a website's content and relevance to the user's query. The higher a website ranks in the organic results, the more visibility and traffic it will receive. As an experienced digital marketing company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. can explain the ins and outs of organic search and what it means to businesses and brands.

Any online marketing strategy utilizes organic search. By optimizing a website for organic search, a business can increase its visibility and reach more potential customers. Optimization involves making sure that the website is properly indexed and structured, providing keyword-rich content, and ensuring it meets the standards of search engines like Google or Yahoo!

There's a pretty lame joke in the search engine optimization (SEO) industry that aptly describes why ranking high in organic search results is so important. Essentially, you can hide anything on the second page of Google, even a dead body. The point is, no one will actually scroll past the first page if they even make it to the bottom to change pages. Proper strategies and optimization can boost a business's ranking on the organic search results, keeping it away from the page two void.

Understanding Organic Search in Depth

Everyone has seen what organic search results look like. Or, at least, everyone who's ever Googled something. The user types in a query, such as "bee farm near me," and Google pulls up results that best answer the question. Ignoring all the "Sponsored" content near the top, a list of organic results will appear, with the more "relevant" ones at the top.

Google and other search engines have complex algorithms that put the user first. Although there are many parts that go into ranking websites, the most important aspect of ranking a page is user experience. If a website is easy to use and allows a user to find the answer to their query, it will rank higher among the organic results.

Appearing at the top of organic search results doesn't need a miracle or sacrifice. It is simply the result of fine-tuning and meticulous digital marketing strategies that involve website optimization and customer engagement. There are different techniques that go into the process, including the following:

- Keyword Research

- Content Optimization & Creation

- Technical Auditing

- Offline Marketing Strategies

Using a mix of different techniques will allow the website to climb higher and bring more sales leads for the company. Organic search can also be further broken down into three categories: relevancy, discoverability, and authority.

Relevancy – How relevant the page's content and theme is to specific keywords.

Discoverability – How likely the page is to be found and indexed properly by search engine crawlers.

Authority – How authoritative, accurate, and helpful the page is to users and/or search engines.

Basic strategies involve making changes to a website's content and structure to make it more visible to crawlers and users. These changes include optimizing the website's titles, descriptions, and content for relevant keywords, using internal linking to increase the relevance of a page, and ensuring that the website's HTML is coded properly.



The Difference Between Organic & Paid Search

As mentioned before, organic results occur naturally through optimizing a website. These are the "best" results that could appear for a query. On the other hand, a paid search is one that a company pays for to appear on certain search result pages.

At a glance, they're easy to tell apart by appearance. Paid searches or search ads will be labeled with a "Sponsored" tag and will usually be closer to the top of the page. Every time a user clicks on one of those sponsored links, the business that posted the ad has to pay a small fee. It is one way of promoting a specific service or product.

Organic searches won't have a label and will usually populate the majority of the page below the search ads. They are also usually more cost-efficient at bringing constant traffic to the website. That's because there is no fee necessary to hold the page on the first page of the search engine results page. So long as the website is optimized properly, there is no need for any additional fees like paid searches have to stay on the front page.

Organic search is an integral part of any digital marketing strategy. It can help drive traffic to a website and increase visibility for a brand or business. However, the results from strategies that center around organic search take time to build and require ongoing effort to maintain or grow those results.

