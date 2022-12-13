StructShare and Graybar Electric Collaborate to Drive Digital Services and Streamline the Procurement Process
StructShare and Graybar Electric collaborate to drive customer-focused digital services and streamline the procurement process for electrical contractors
Graybar, the electrical B2B distribution leader and StructShare, the leading procurement software for trade contractors announce a strategic integration.
we experienced increased adoption of the StructShare platform, which accelerates the contractors’ internal productivity and efficiency and drives better and controlled communication and collaboration”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graybar, a leader in the electrical B2B distribution, supply chain management and logistics services and StructShare, the leading procurement and materials management software purposely built for specialty trade contractors today announce a strategic integration.
Using StructShare, Graybar customers can streamline the entire purchasing cycle, connecting the office, the field, the warehouse, and Graybar’s team, on a centralized cloud-based platform and mobile app.
“Our approach has always been to listen to the customer's voice. With the increasing adoption of specialized construction technology we are committed to being at forefront for our customers. In the past year, we experienced increased adoption of the StructShare platform, which accelerates both the contractors’ internal productivity and efficiency and drives better and controlled communication and collaboration between us,” says David Moeller, Director of Construction Markets at Graybar. "Having relationships with customer-focused software companies such as StructShare will help us continue providing best in class service to our customers."
The integration will allow Graybar customer’s to access the robust catalog including the specific account pricing while letting the field and purchasing agents navigate product selection and automate purchase order processing. In addition, providing a seamless communication experience between the contractor and Graybar’s sales team.
For example, when a foreman needs material, he simply opens the StructShare app on his smartphone and selects the required material. Once he submits, the PM or PA can review and place the order in a click. Then, it connects it with his Graybar catalog, and the order is placed. On Graybar’s end, they receive a clean, professional PO they confirm and fulfill.
StructShare, a fully digital solution for purchasing and materials management, makes an antiquated and cumbersome process much easier and manageable for the field and office.
According to NECA, processing a PO costs $42 for a contractor and $72 for the distributor. Taking into consideration the amount of POs commonly generated by electrical contractors, this adds up to an undebatable pain that must be solved. Using StructShare, electrical contractors have been able to immediately maximize efficiency by eliminating double entry and overhead as well as providing inventory visibility, seamless cost tracking, and preventing errors across the entire workflow and all projects.
StructShare is a powerful purposely-built solution that offers end-to-end procurement, materials, inventory, and costs management With StructShare’s deep integration with partners, the system is flexible and can be used with or without centralizing purchasing.
“After working with the Graybar team and our shared customers for a long time, I am excited to move forward with this strategic integration. This will provide our customers a seamless experience and help them focus more on their business and less on the administrative needs,” says StructShare Co-Founder and CPO, Or Lakritz.
“Our focus is to understand the tools our customers utilize to help them thrive in their business,” says Quintinus Henry, Director of Quality and Service Solutions at Graybar. “We then want to meet them where they are by integrating with these solutions to provide efficiency throughout the digital thread and partnering with companies such as StructShare.”
About Graybar (www.graybar.com)
Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.
About StructShare (www.StructShare.com)
StructShare, an end-to-end purchasing and materials management solution designed for specialty contractors, streamlines the entire procurement cycle from field requisitions, approval flows, POs, RFQs, through deliveries and invoice reconciliation. StructShare easily integrates into your current systems and connects the field, office, warehouse and suppliers on an intuitive workflow that eliminates double entry, reordering and billing mistakes while helping to control job costing, track material prices, manage inventory, and more.
StructShare has development teams in Israel and sales, service, and marketing servicing the United States, Canada, and Australia. Visit StructShare.com/request-demo to learn more and see the solution in action.
