Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Maryland - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Maryland is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2022 were exposed decades ago.
Unfortunately, Maryland is home to 22 natural asbestos deposits in addition to a few asbestos mines. Residents of Maryland who worked in construction, shipyards, power plants, steel mills and the military are at an elevated risk of developing an asbestos-related disease. In 1983, Maryland became the first state in the country to codify asbestos abatement laws, reflecting the high quantity of asbestos used in general construction during a majority of the twentieth century.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Maryland include, but are not limited to, Black River Sewage Plant, H.A. Wagner Power Plant, Brandon Shores Power Plant, Gould Street Generating Station, Vienna Power Plant, Penwood Powerhouse, West Virginia Pulp & Paper Mill, Mount Royal Pumping Station, Charles P. Crane Generating Station, Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Chalk Point Generating Station, Baltimore Sewage Pumping Plant, Back River Treatment Plant, Mirant Corporation, Potomac Electric Power Company, Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel, Bata Shoe Factory, Anchor Packing Company, Foreign Motors, Porter Hayden Company, Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Celanese Corporation of America, Celanese Fibers Company, American Can Company, American Ice Company, American Medicinal Spirits Company, Inc., American Oil Company, American Radiator and Standard Sanitary Corporation, American Smelting & Refining, American Standard Heating & Plumbing, American Tobacco Company, Amstar Corporation, Armco Steel Corporation, Kelvin & Hughes, Ltd., Old Mill High School, Woodlawn High School, Deep Creek Middle School, Dunbar High School, Washington College, Lansdowne Elementary School, Jason High School, Towson State University, Loch Raven High School, Loyola College, Johns Hopkins University, Edmundson High School, Middle River High School, Middleborough School, Morgan State College, Edgewood High School, Greenspring High School, Belmont Elementary School, Calverton Junior High School, Cardinal Gibbons School, Archbishop Keough High School, Goucher College, Arundel Elementary School, Alleghany Community College, Abex, ACandS, Inc., Balmar Corporation, Baltimore Bleach Dye and Finishing Company, Orchard Ice Rink, Cecil Paper Company, Ltd., Hecht Company, Kay Management Company, Frederick and Hagerstown Power Company, Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company, Marquette Cement Manufacturing Company, Maryland Portland Cement Company, Delmarva Power and Light Company, Eastern Shore Public Service Company of Maryland, Tyler Allen & Sons, Lehigh Portland Cement Company, Tidewater Portland Cement Company, North American Cement Company, Security Cement and Lime Company, Chemetron Chemicals, Baltimore Chrome Works, Baltimore Copper Smelting and Rolling Company, Baltimore Electric Power Company, Baltimore Electric Refining Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Baltimore Sugar Refining Company, Baltimore Thermal, Baltimore Transit Company, Baltimore United Oil Company, Bartlett Hayward Company, Baugh Chemical, Baltimore Manufacturing Company, Baltimore Marine Industries, Baltimore Sheet and Tin Plate Company, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, Eastern Rolling Mill Company, Eastern Stainless Steel Corporation, Eddco Supply Corporation, Edison Electric Illuminating Company, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Kelly-Springfield Tire, Maryland Coal Company, Ashburton Heating Company, Bernheimer Brothers, Egan Marine Contracting Company, Enterprise Steal and Hot Water Heating Company, Esso Standard Oil Company, Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, Kennecott Refining Corporation, Kaydon Ring and Seal, Inc., Fleischmann Company, Flynn and Emrich, Food Machinery & Chemical Corporation (FMC), Food Machinery & Chemical Corporation, Franklin Balmar Corporation, General Electric Company, General Refractories Company, Kimball Tyler and Company, Kingan and Company, Koppers Company, Lever Brothers, Locke, Inc., Gibbs and Company, Gibbs Preserving Company, Glass Containers Corporation, Glen L. Martin Aircraft, Bethlehem Steel Baltimore Lower Yard, Bethlehem Steel Fairfield Shipyard, Bethlehem Steel Key Highway Shipyard, Bethlehem Steel Sparrows Point Shipyard, Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Chesapeake Paper Board Company, Chevrolet Motor Company, Chevron Asphalt Company, City Baking Company, Clifton Conduit Company, Cloverdale Farms Dairy Company, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Krebs Pigment and Color Corporation, Hannis Distilling Company, Harbison Walker Refractories, Hecht Company, Morton Reed and Company, Heilmann Brewery, Henry Sonneborn Company, Hess Oil Company, Cochran, Hill & Company, Color Craft Paint Company, Columbia Graphophone Company, Greenwald Packing Company, Gulf Oil, Gunther Brewing Company, Colt Insulation, Comfort Sprint Corporation, N. and G. Taylor Company, P.P.G. Industries, Condea Vista Company, Klotz Throwing Company, Consumers Gas, Electric, Light & Power Company, Continental Oil Company, Washington Gas Light Company, Continental Trust Company, Croker & Stallings, Inc., Hinde & Dauch Paper Company, Cello Corporation, Edward V. Stockham, Inc., Firestone Tire & Rubber, W.W. Taylor, Hughes and Rigby Engineering Company, Maryland Biscuit Company, Maryland Dry Dock & Shipbuilding Company, Maryland Ice Company, Martin Marietta Company, Maryland Pavement Company, Maryland Terminals Company, Masonry Service Company, McCloskey Company, McCormick Asbestos Company, Humble Oil Company, Jemcor Realty Company, John Dushane and Company, John H. Heald and Company, Crook-Kries and Company, Mexican Petroleum Corporation, Mineral Pigment Corporation, Crosse and Blackwell Company, Crown Central Petroleum, Crown Cork and Seal Company, Curtis Bay Shipyard, Davidson Chemical Corporation, Consolidated Gas, Electric, Light & Power Company, Green Contracting Company, Defense Plant Corporation, Diamond Shamrock Chemical Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Astoria Light Heat and Power Company, Canton Box Company, Canton Railroad Company, Carr Lowrey Glass Company, Carson Ceilings & Walls, Inc., Black & Decker Manufacturing Company, Borg Warner Corporation, Broadbent and Davis Mantel Company, C&P Telephone Company, Calvert Sugar Refining Company, Mutual Chemical Company of America, National Brewing Company, National Enameling and Stamping Company, National Engineering Company, National Gypsum Company, National Sugar Manufacturing Company, New Carling Brewery, Newport News Shipyard, Porter-Hayden Company, Proctor and Gamble Manufacturing Company, Regal Laundry and Zoric Dry Cleaners, Reid-Avery Manufacturing, Remington & Son Manufacturing, Revere Copper and Brass Company, Riggs, Duster and Stringer, Inc., Rockland Industries, Potomac Public Service Company, Schmidt’s Bakery, Scullen Steel Company, Joseph E. Seagram and Sons, Inc., Shaeffers Brewery, Pennsylvania Steel Company, Signode Corporation, Thompson Wire Company, Standard Insulation Company of Maryland, Walter E. Campbell Company, Inc., Coakley & Williams, American Mirrex Corporation, Firestone Plastic Company, Vinyl Plastics, Victor-Lynn Terminal, Glen Construction, Southlawn Industrial Park, Tile Decorating Company of Baltimore, Todd Shipyard, Titan Steel Corporation, Todd-Johnson Dry Dock, Inc., Trigen Baltimore Thermal Energy Corporation, Union Trust Company, United Railways and Electric Company, United States Industrial Alcohol Company, United States Industrial Chemical Company, W.R. Grace Company, Wallace Asbestos, Inc., Western Electric Company, Westinghouse Electric Company, Wilson Distillery Company, Litton Industries, Wood Weeks and Company, Steamship Corporation, Stebbing Company, Swindell Brothers, Maryland Fine Wire Company, J. D. Hedin Construction Company, Ox Fibre Brush Company, Palmetto Fiber Company, Maryland Distilling Company, Goddard Space Flight Center, Noxzema Chemical Company, Theodore Hamm Brewing Company, Arthur J. Smith Framing Company, Northern Electric Company, Norton Tin Plate and Can Company, Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, Calvert Distilling Company, Bargist Brothers, Cumberland Brewing Company, Owens-Corning Supply Corporation, Sears, Roebuck and Company, Takoma Oil Company, Lamond Private Siding, Patapsco Scrapyard, Antietam Paper Company, Colonial Hardwood Flooring Company, Marquette Cement Manufacturing Company, Panghern Corporation, Mack Truck, Pepsi Cola, Philadelphia Quartz Company, Pier Dundalk Marine Terminal, Kimmel & Kimmel, Philip Carey Manufacturing Company, Pimlico Race Track, Laurel Race Track, Maryland State Fair, Inc., Boston Metals Company, Westvaco Corporation, Bristol Paper Products Corporation, Potomac Edison Company, Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Company, Simkins Industries, Inc., Amerada Hess Corporation, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, American Bitumuk Company, SS Chilore, SS Cubore, SS Feltore, SS Free State Mariner, SS Gopher Mariner, SS Lebore, SS Marore, SS Santore, SS Show Me Mariner, SS Sunflower Mariner, SS Venore, Curtis Bay Coast Guard Yard, Annapolis Naval Hospital, Fort Meade, Fort Detrick, Silver Spring Naval Ordinance Laboratory, Bethesda Naval Hospital, Indian Head Naval Proving Grounds, Walter Reed Navy Hospital, Patuxent River Naval Air Station and the U.S. Army Corporation of Engineers in Aberdeen. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
