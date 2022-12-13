LeaseMax™ by Beekin interfaces with Yardi Voyager®
Joining Yardi’s SIPP will save our clients’ asset management and site teams valuable time with automated workflows, as well as quicken our market-leading onboarding process for new clients.”NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin, developer of LeaseMax™ - the most advanced AI-powered revenue management system for rental housing - announced its integration with Yardi Voyager, a leading property management and accounting software for residential and commercial real estate. Joining Yardi’s Standard Interface Partnership Program (SIPP) allows LeaseMax™ to provide mutual clients with a seamless bi-directional transfer of data to and from Yardi Voyager® - a cross-platform revenue management solution.
“We’re excited about how this collaboration with Yardi will benefit our clients,” said Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin. “Joining Yardi’s SIPP will save our clients’ asset management and site teams valuable time with automated workflows, as well as quicken our market-leading onboarding process for new clients.”
Vidur continues: “LeaseMax™ is able to deliver dual goals - higher NOI and centralization. It is vital in an increasingly tough market, with continued hiring and training challenges. The integration with Yardi Voyager further affirms our position as technology innovators, leveraging Yardi’s dominance in the property space with best-of-breed solutions for progressive operators.”
Since its launch in 2021, LeaseMax™ has continually driven 6-7 figure NOI for top apartment owners. Through simplicity and ease of use, it saves teams hours of effort, helping them navigate autonomously in a changing market.
About Beekin
Beekin is a next-generation AI platform for institutional investors and operators in rental housing. By leveraging Big Data and advanced machine learning, Beekin’s patented solutions drive efficiency through better underwriting, better asset management, and measurable social impact across market rate, affordable, and workforce housing.
Beekin optimizes assets for Top-5 real estate asset managers, NMHC Top-10 operators, and lenders across the United States.
The Beekin team comprises former REIT executives, scientists from 7 of the top 20 research universities, and real estate investors. For more information, visit beekin.co.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.
