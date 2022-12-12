Maryland-Based J Gonzalez Construction Specializes in Hardscaping & Masonry Work
J Gonzalez Construction is a licensed construction company specializing in building stone driveways, fireplaces, paver patios, and retaining and garden walls.
I hired J Gonzalez Construction to build a Patio with a Firepit and Sitting Wall. They did an excellent job. I would absolutely suggest hiring them for all your construction needs.”GLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Maryland homeowners plan to construct hardscaping projects and landscape designs on their properties. For example, a residential property with beautifully designed patios and pool decks can provide an elegant appearance and help improve the curb appeal of house exteriors. However, finding an expert service provider with proven masonry expertise and specialization in outdoor construction, such as fire pits, retaining and garden walls, and stonework, can be challenging for property owners in Anne Arundel County and nearby areas. Nevertheless, professionals like J Gonzalez Construction Custom Paver Patios in Maryland can assist homeowners in realizing their visions for beautiful and functional outdoor living areas.
— Chris Kojack
An experienced hardscaping contractor can provide multiple options to design and construct a custom fire pit, pool deck, paver patio, and more based on the client's specifications and expectations. As a result, many commercial and residential properties today seek patio contractors specializing in masonry to design paver walkways, patios, and other outdoor constructions that enhance the appearance and curb appeal. Besides being functional and improving the exterior's appearance, a house with beautiful walkways, driveways, and a custom patio can also help increase a property's total surface area and value. That's why many homeowners hire professional Annapolis contractors before listing their houses with real estate agencies.
Another sought-after masonry work in Maryland is retaining wall and garden wall construction. Anne Arundel County's properties with retaining walls can serve as the property's unique selling point. The façade of any structure, whether commercial or residential, can benefit from adding a garden wall, and adding a retaining wall to enclose a patio or a fire pit can offer a fantastic gathering spot for social events and special occasions. Various design and material options exist for retaining walls, ranging from keystone and brick to natural and veneer stone work. Achieving a DIY retaining wall's composition and the outcome can be tempting, but working with unfamiliar and heavy equipment poses an injury risk. In addition, miscalculations in soil type or length can have severe consequences for the stability of a retaining wall or garden wall, so awareness of these factors is essential. Therefore, hiring experienced professionals like J Gonzalez Construction when planning to build a garden wall or other outdoor landscaping and hardscaping projects makes sense.
It becomes evident that hiring a hardscaping contractor is a more convenient and safe option for constructing outdoor additions. However, choosing a company with licensed technicians and masons, the latest equipment, all the necessary safety measures, and affordable pricing is crucial. With over 20 years of experience in masonry, hardscaping, and landscaping, and excellent customer reviews, J Gonzalez Construction can be a viable option for homeowners in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding counties, Maryland.
About J Gonzalez Construction
J Gonzalez Construction is a family-owned and operated business specializing in high-quality, custom stonework. It is a licensed construction company offering a wide variety of services, including driveways, walkways, fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, patios, retaining walls, and garden walls.
