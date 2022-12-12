The World Of Planes
A life lived to build and live with planes.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Norman Currey spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects. But before that, he traveled to Canada where he worked on the Jetliner and Arrow designs. Currey was born in 1926 in Scarborough, Yorkshire then went to attend Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years.
In this book, he curated the facts and information of history to offer a detailed overview of the creation of airplanes. Backed with all his experiences and tales from colleagues he met while working on the job, every page written reveals how passionate he is to share his stories with the world. His involvement in the history of aviation gave him the license to actually write a book about something he knows so well. Currey didn’t forget to honor those who had a significant impact on the field.
Aviation enthusiasts will surely love this treat of a knowledgeable book, this can also inspire and spark interest in some that are still contemplating on what career they’d take. Airplane Stories and Histories by Norman Currey is available on Amazon, grab a copy now!
