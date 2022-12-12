Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,935 in the last 365 days.

The Amazing World of Flying Objects

"Norman Currey - Airplane Stories and Histories"

It’s not a bird, it’s a plane

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fastest, coziest, and most dignified form of transportation nowadays is air travel, yet humanity sometimes takes it for granted. This mode of transportation can easily cross extremely challenging terrains, including tall mountains, gloomy deserts, dense forests, and lengthy marine stretches. But what’s more reputable is the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that were shed by the heroes in the aviation industry to create this outstanding invention.

Airplanes also provide significant economic and social benefits. Not only that, It promotes travel, trade, connectivity, economic growth, job creation, improved living standards, and allows quick emergency response.

Author Noman Currey sees the greatness of the aviation industry and the power it possesses. He published a book titled “Airplane Stories and Histories“ that talks about the most technical things about airplanes to the biographies of the people who helped flying machines become a convenience to humanity.

Falon Charles-Jabri rates the book five out of five stars. “Author Norman Currey has provided a comprehensive overview of aeroplane evolution in his book Airplane Stories and Histories. He has paid homage to persons who were influential in the industry. The book is well-researched, and the author does exceptionally well detailing what appears to be his passion, aeroplanes.”

Interested in the facts and how airplanes were really made? Get a copy of this book on Amazon and dig into the information that will certainly blow one’s mind.

About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Amazing World of Flying Objects

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.