Southern Front Doors' New Iron Doors are Hard to Miss

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron doors are a popular choice for residential and commercial spaces due to their durability, security, and aesthetic appeal. As a company that strives to provide the community with protective but aesthetic doors, Southern Front Doors underlines the benefits of a sturdy iron front door. To respond to the growing demand in the surrounding communities, this door company has recently acquired a new line of iron front door units.

The New Iron Doors Southern Front Doors are Bringing to the Forefront

The climate around the Houston area is a mixture of dry and rainy spells. In response to the surrounding communities need for something that can withstand high amounts of humidity, the company has recently received a new shipment of iron doors.

These new iron doors have six-foot iron door frames, providing more security than most other doors. The entire line also has tempered, insulated safety glass. They are available in single and double-door configurations. Southern Front Doors' new lineup of iron doors has styles ranging from traditional designs to contemporary ones.

The Benefits of Iron Front Doors

Front iron doors can add extra security to the front of a home or building while also offering some of the same aesthetic appeals that wooden doors provide. With styles that give visitors something to look at, these types of doors can also become an effective barrier against intruders, as they're difficult to break through.

Most are made from durable wrought iron, which is a strong, long-lasting material that can withstand the natural elements. These types of doors are resistant to weathering, fading, and erosion, making them ideal for coastal areas or regions with bipolar weather. On top of that, they are fire-resistant and energy efficient, providing an extra layer of protection against extreme temperatures and unwanted noise.

They also require minimal maintenance. An occasional service is all that's necessary to keep it clean and sturdy. Because they're highly resistant to rust and corrosion, these doors are also ideal choices for areas with high humidity.

Paired with the right design and style, iron doors bring any home many benefits.

Comparing Iron Doors V. Wooden Doors

Although iron doors provide many benefits, there are several drawbacks. As expected, due to the material, iron doors are more expensive and heavier to install than other options. That's why most homeowners prefer solid wood doors instead of iron ones.

Wooden doors are the typical choice for homes. They provide a more natural look and feel to the front entrance of a home. They are also often more cost-effective than iron doors. Wooden doors are also usually lighter than iron ones, making them easier to install.

However, wooden doors require more frequent maintenance to ensure they remain in good condition. Untreated wooden doors are prone to warping or rotting over time, especially in wetter climates. On top of that, wooden doors are easier to break than wooden ones, making them a less secure option.

The front door is the first line of security against the outside elements and intruders. It is also one of the first impressions that guests have about a home and its owners. Iron doors are one of many choices to become a sturdy barrier with several other benefits. To respond to the growing demand for a door that offers what homeowners in the community need, Southern Front Doors has a fresh lineup of iron front doors available.

