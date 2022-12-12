Tales of Aeronautic Genius
A compilation of stories and events that helped shape modern-day aviation written from an insider’s perspective.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever pondered the inner workings of airplanes? The ability to fly was only a dream past innovators could only imagine. The mechanisms that came into play as these engineering marvels developed into what they are now today. Author Norman Currey guides readers through the maze of history, along with personal stories from personal experience, and insider’s bits of details that only people present during those events can tell.
Told in a collection of tales compiled into one book entitled Airplane Stories and Histories that captures the story of numerous events and historical figures whose contributions made airplanes what they are today. Feats of aviation were made possible through the efforts of engineers and innovators such as Orville and Wilbur Bright.
Stories of untold heroes and events written in a medley can imbue interest in those who have yet to develop an interest in aviation. Taking on various aspects of aviation, from the first airplane to the first flight, as well as the underlying engineering mechanisms of the day marvels.
Written with passion and experience as an aeronautical engineer to share stories and expertise. According to Kate Robinson of the US Review of books “The down-to-earth, anecdotal writing style and Currey's insider knowledge of the industry make for an easy and engaging read.”
Peek into the past as author Norman Currey takes the reader on a journey through the fascinating history of airplanes in his book Airplane Stories and Histories.
