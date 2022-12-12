HomeWAV Partners with Cole County Jail
Correctional facility now offering all-in-one inmate communication systemJEFFERSON CITY, MO., USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently completed installation of a new inmate communication system at Cole County Jail in Jefferson City, Missouri for inmates to connect with their loved ones.
As the 15th facility partner for HomeWAV in Missouri, Cole County Jail is a 207-bed facility with 33 full-time and 12 part-time staff members. Through 35 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 140 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets, HomeWAV is now providing video visitation, eMessaging, entertainment, education, and voice biometrics for an investigative platform.
“Working with Jim DiCenso and the HomeWAV group has made implementation of the inmate telephone system stress-free,” said Cole County Capt. Tim Harlin. “Customer service has been outstanding. Whenever a ticket has been submitted, we are continually updated on the progress throughout the day.
The detainees also enjoy the many options that HomeWAV offers. Cole County looks forward to continuing its partnership with HomeWAV.”
HomeWAV’s innovative all-in-one inmate communication system provides inmates with a variety of tools and resources to aid in self-improvement and mental health, making a positive impact during incarceration and after release.
“By providing tablets to the facility, the inmates now have access to educational and drug treatment programs as well as messaging and entertainment features,” said HomeWAV Director of Business Development Jim DiCenso. “Our system is designed to give the inmates the opportunity for self-improvement and education with the hope of reducing recidivism. Keeping the inmates busy with educational tools, religious materials, books, and movies will also cut down on violent and disruptive acts in the jail and make for a safer environment for everyone in the facility.”
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
###
Amanda Jasper
HomeWAV
+1 636-212-1859
a.jasper@homewav.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other