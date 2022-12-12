An Ode to Unsung Heroes in the Field of Aviation
A ballad to historical figures and events that helped shape creation of the airplanes.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History is an important part of human civilization. It gives future generations the chance to look back to a time when inventions taken for granted today were merely just a dream. History is part of life, it highlights historical errors and patterns that can be avoided by the next generations or innovations that could be made better.
A book authored by Norman Currey entitled Airplane Stories and Histories captures the essence of aviation history through personal stories and experiences compiled into one book. Paying homage to historical figures whose efforts contributed to an aeronautical achievement that revolutionized the world. Giving avid readers a chance to see an insider's perspective told by an aeronautical engineer.
A 2022 Readers' Favorite Finalist in the Non-Fiction - Historical Genre, Airplane Stories and Histories encompasses 200 years of aviation achievements, from the Wright brothers' invention of the first airplane through Amelia Earhart's maiden circumnavigational expedition.
Stories that pay tribute to the men and women whose contributions to aviation in the past continue to have an impact today and in the future. The warmth and passionate writing have made it accessible to readers of all ages, imbuing with it an interest in aviation.
Ready to learn the secrets of flight and the insider's scope in the discovery of airplanes? Then get ready for a first-class experience as Author Norman Currey’s Airplane Stories and Histories takes flight.
Available now on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other