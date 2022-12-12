The Miracle of Air-buses
An aeronautical engineer’s inside perspective on the development of the airplane.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever imagined a world where getting anywhere takes days, weeks, or even months? Where the only way to cross from one continent to another is by ship? Or time-consuming land transportation between locations? Wherein international parcels would take months or even years? These problems of the past have been overcome by the invention of the airplane.
Innovators of the past made certain that their challenges remained in their period. Many interconnected events have resulted in an innovation that has the potential to revolutionize the world. Author Norman Currey honors those before whose contributions made all the difference in the world today in a book that highlights key events in the history of aviation. A book entitled Airplanes Stories and Histories encapsulates the origins of airplanes and their inner workings—peeking through the veil of mystery that covers the aviation industry, and its possible future.
Norman Currey takes readers on a flight to the past recollecting personal stories and experiences, a first-class journey into the life of an aeronautical engineer. Giving the reader an insider's point of view into the inner workings behind airplanes. Stories that seem to fly off the pages and into clouds of nostalgia above cruising altitudes.
Buckle up, sit tight, tray table and seat upright, and get ready for a journey of a lifetime. Grab a copy of this informative read! Now on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
