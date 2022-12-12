Behind the Aeronautic Marvel
Pierce the veil that shrouds one of the world’s greatest inventions and discover how yesterday's innovation came to be.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-paced world, the convenience of modern-day technological advances can be credited to past innovations that have greatly affected the lives of those living in the present. The past could only dream of a day when people could travel quickly over land and sea. A vision realized by the geniuses that made air travel possible.
The invention of airplanes has not only made transportation convenient but also brought about a new economy that allowed tourism and trade to prosper. Fast transcontinental travel also made it possible for overseas workers to return home for important occasions. Putting an end to tedious maritime journeys and keeping families close.
Every ground-breaking discovery has uncredited labor behind it that makes these achievements possible. the number of tests and failures engineers at the time experienced while during its development. A book authored by Norman Currey outlines significant events and engineering feats that led to the invention of today’s aeronautic marvel. Details that illustrated the creativity behind one of humankind's greatest inventions and the labor that went into its creation.
Told from the perspective of an aeronautical engineer, Airplane Stories and Histories features historical figures such as the Wright Brothers, Amelia Earheart, and many more that made the invention of the airplane possible. A book that ought to be in every library, available now on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other