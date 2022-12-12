Foundation Repair Los Angeles Offers a Free Quote with Every Foundation Inspection

The firm recently announced that it would offer a free quote for every foundation inspection.

Los Angeles is prone to earthquakes more than most other parts of the country. Earthquakes can cause cracks and cause a foundation to lose its strength.” — Sean

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation Repair Los Angeles is a foundation retrofitting company in LA. The firm recently announced that it would offer a free quote for every foundation inspection. This firm understands the importance of a firm foundation for any structure and would like to help CA residents achieve this.

“The foundation of a structure tells a lot about its integrity. A damaged foundation cannot hold up the weight of a structure well or for long,” said Sean Jenkins, Foundation Repair Los Angeles owner. “Los Angeles is prone to earthquakes more than most other parts of the country. Earthquakes can cause cracks and cause a foundation to lose its strength. The only way to find out if your foundation is in tip-top shape is by regularly inspecting it. My team of foundation inspectors are professional and will offer a free quote if you need any repairs done, a service that my firm also provides.”

Southern California experiences about 10,000 earthquakes each year, though the majority of these are minor tremors. However, the frequent nature of the earth’s plates shifting is bound to take its toll on the foundations of buildings. While most homes and buildings in this part of the country are reinforced, the chances of damage are still pretty high.

Foundation repair Los Angeles firms usually offer foundation retrofitting services to bolster the strength of an existing foundation. Before a foundation can be repaired or retrofitted, it should be inspected to find out if it is damaged and the extent of the damage, if any. In case of damage, there are various ways that a foundation can be repaired. But only a certified foundation inspector can carry out such an audit.

Some of the most common ways to tell if a foundation is damaged are if there are cracks in the walls of the house. The basement could also have gaps, and doors could be hard to close, thanks to a shifting foundation or tilting structure. Foundation Repair LA offers various foundation repair services to fix such a situation.

Los Angeles Foundation repair entails many services that may not be obvious to many homeowners. To contact this company about the information in this press release, see the contact details listed below.