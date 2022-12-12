Master of His Craft
Debugging history’s information, Author Norman Currey proved them right or wrong with his excellent illustrations.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a world today without airplanes, wouldn’t it be so inconvenient? If it weren’t for the heroes in the aviation industry, everyone would still be traveling by land and sea which surely takes up much more time compared to flying.
Norman Currey knows all about the technical stuff like the back of his hand. When it comes to the mastery of his craft, it’s no question that he is a pro. In this book, he mentions a range of names from not-so-known heroes to the most famous ones, like George Cayley and the Wright Brothers. He pinpoints some of the information in aviation history and backs it up with some facts that eventually lead to more information about what really happened.
He amplifies his extensive mastery by showing clear and concise photographs and drawings for all ages to understand comprehensively. He even corrects wrong information about the beginning of the invention of airplanes. The author shows a wholehearted dedication to how he started his career and in becoming a master in his line of work.
This book includes not just details of significant historical events but also the future plans of the air traveling industry.
Get to know some of the unsung heroes who made it possible to travel by air. Join the author as he pens his wisdom and memories of the happenings of the history in the world of aviation just like a masterpiece. Get a copy now available on Amazon!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a
dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with
clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other