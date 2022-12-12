Wildlife Commission Announces 2023-2024 Proposed Rule Changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (December 12, 2022) — Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced the 2023-2024 proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other regulated activities, and the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments.

Three in-person public hearings are scheduled for:

A virtual hearing will be held on Jan. 19, 2023. Registration is required to receive a meeting link to the virtual hearing. Registered participants can also join by phone toll free (888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247) using Webinar ID: 160 229 5222. A pre-recorded presentation of the proposed regulation changes will be available on the agency’s YouTube channel prior to Jan. 19 for anyone unable to attend the virtual hearing.

Public comments on the proposed changes will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023. Comments can be submitted either at the hearings, or via the agency’s online Comment Portal, by email or mail. Email comments to: regulations@ncwildlife.org and include name and mailing address. Mail comments to: Rulemaking Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

