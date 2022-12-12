PRIB: Senate grants Brownlee PH citizenship

PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2022 Senate grants Brownlee PH citizenship The Senate on Monday, December 12, 2022 approved on third reading House Bill No. (HBN) 6224 granting American basketball player Justin Donta Brownlee Philippine citizenship, giving him the chance to play under the Philippine flag in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup. HBN 6224, taking into consideration Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 1336 and 1516 filed by Senators Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Sonny Angara, respectively was unanimously approved by all 21 senators present. Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, which tackled Brownlee's naturalization, said the 6'6" American cager is an exceptional player and has been playing for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). "Justin Donta Brownlee has certainly exemplified and enshrined the Filipino values of hard work, perseverance, determination, and dedication to his craft," Tolentino said after the passage of the measure, adding that Brownlee is in the middle of training for the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals and only went to the Senate to attend the third reading of the measure. "To say that Mr. Brownlee is an outstanding basketball player is an understatement. He will surely reinforce the Gilas team in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers this year, as attested by his coaches and colleagues," he said. The senator said Brownlee will be enlisted as a reserve officer in the Philippine Army. During the Senate Committee on Justice's first hearing on Brownlee's naturalization bid, Tolentino asked whether Brownlee would be willing to defend the Philippines, participate in any disaster, calamity, and rescue operations, and join the country's army reserve force. To all questions, Brownlee replied: "Opo (yes)." Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri told Brownlee: "Your citizenship is given to you in a very quick manner (through legislation) because of the need to have a very good player with the Philippine team. But you are being given the responsibility sir, of having full civil and political rights as a Filipino. Please put that in heart." Pursuant to Congress' constitutional power, it has the legislative authority under Article VI, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution to grant Filipino citizenship to certain foreign nationals for their significant contribution or notable service to the country and to the people. "All we ask, Mr. Brownlee, is for you to play your heart and soul for our country. You are now an adopted Filipino and you will be loved as a Filipino by each and every one of us. And hopefully, you will be able to promote our country all over the world," the Senate leader said. Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, who co-authored SBN 1336, said that "with Justin Brownlee on our side, we can bolster our chances in various international competitions," including the forthcoming FIBA World Cup. Go also encouraged Brownlee to hold his Filipino citizenship to high esteem, love the country and serve the interests of the Filipino people. Dela Rosa said that with Brownlee, the Gilas Pilipinas basketball team will not only improve its chances of winning in the basketball program, but also a win for the nation. "A great defender, a reliable perimeter shooter... and a crowd favorite," Dela Rosa said. The six-foot-six PBA player had also stated his willingness to join the Philippine Army Reserve Force.