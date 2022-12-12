PRIB: Senate hails Filipina figure skater

Submit Release
December 12, 2022

Senate hails Filipina figure skater

The Senate on Monday congratulated Filipina figure skater Sofia Lexi Jacqueline Frank for bagging the gold medal during the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy held in Jakarta, Indonesia. The chamber adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 360 introduced by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., (taking into consideration SRN 362) recognizing and congratulating Frank for her impressive performance at the annual figure skating competition. According to Revilla, Frank bested eight other competitors during the contest held from December 7 to 9, thereby earning the most coveted gold medal in her category.

"With Sofia's latest victory I am more proud to be a Filipino. Truly, our Filipino players are not only considered world-class athletes but also world-class champions," Revilla said in his co-sponsorship speech. Frank, Revilla added, bagged the gold medal after scoring 50.19 points in the Short Program Segment and 93.78 points in the Free Skating, garnering a total of 143.97 points in the Senior Women category.

The senator added that he would not be surprised if Frank would one day represent and become the first Filipino gold medalist in the Winter Olympics.

"Sofia, continue soaring high. We are so proud of you. Long live the Filipino athletes," he added.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva also expressed his gratitude to Frank for her outstanding performance during the figure skating competition and for showing the world-class ability of Filipino skaters. "The exceptional performance of Sofia Frank at the 2022 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy is a testament to the perseverance, excellence, and world-class talent of Filipino skaters," Villanueva added.

Frank, apart from her recent victory, also represented the country in different international figure skating competitions such as the World Junior Figure Skating Championship, challenger series Finlandia Trophy, Colorado Spring Invitational and the US International Figure Skating Classic wherein she received outstanding distinctions.

