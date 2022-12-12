Submit Release
Nova Leap Health Corp. Grants Stock Options

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, announces that the Company has issued stock options.

The Company has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and senior employees of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 10 years at an exercise price of CAD$0.35 per share and vest 25% immediately and 25% on each anniversary date of the stock option grant date. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 11 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as in Nova Scotia, Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information:

Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA, ICD.D
Director, President and CEO
E: cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com

Primary Logo

