WASTELINQ Acquires BlazeIT

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASTELINQ, Inc., an environmental services company that uses technology to digitize and optimize the environmental services value chain, has announced its acquisition of BlazeIT, a Cypress, TX-based provider of business software, automation solutions, and technology consulting. WASTELINQ's Vice President of Sales and Business Development Sean Easton comments, "We believe that the environmental services industry should be connected, simple, and transparent. The BlazeIT team will allow our clients to integrate their business software packages with our industry-leading supply chain optimization tool to create a truly digital workflow."

This is the second acquisition in as many months for Houston-based WASTELINQ, coming on the heels of adding the EnviroWare and Terralink waste management platforms to its collection of products. "We're excited about creating capacity and value across the environmental services marketplace, " says CFO Ken Odom. "The technology integration that BlazeIT enables is key to realizing those objectives."

BlazeIT is an award-winning business software partner that specializes in helping businesses understand, implement, and use software solutions. "Our team understands that software should make business better and finding information easier," says BlazeIT founder Renee Fodde. "We have built a strong practice helping businesses move to modern business software, and we are thrilled to leverage that expertise with WASTELINQ's suite of products and technology-enabled services." BlazeIT President David Dozer adds, "We're very excited to bring our years of experience with large-scale business systems to the environmental services world by helping WASTELINQ users take their digital transformation to the next level."

