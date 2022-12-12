Evron Computer Systems Has a New Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evron Computer Systems announces the appointment of Amit (Sunny) Sahni as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Dec. 1, 2022. Sahni has worked alongside Larry Noble, the former CEO, for the last 28 years and will continue as President.

Sahni and Noble's vision for the future of Evron is in sync, and both are dedicated to aiding Canadian businesses to grow and succeed in these unprecedented times. "Our job is to continue to innovate and ensure our clients can grow and thrive in the post-pandemic world. Evron, along with its partners, will be focused to enhance and develop vertical software solutions for the markets we serve," Sahni said during a recent interview.

In addition to the robust ERP solutions and add-ons for Acumatica that Evron is focused on, they are also poised to continue to expand the managed services and infrastructure offerings. "We must consistently innovate our Managed Services practice, allowing for additional opportunities technology can bring to our clients. To meet and exceed their demands of today and the future in a secure way," Sahni recounted.

"We are thrilled to have Sunny in the CEO role," Noble says. "He is a proven leader with the vision to expand on the success Evron has built over the past 39 years and take us into our next phase of growth and innovation."

Since 1983, Evron has been committed to helping its clients compete in this world of change. With award-winning SAAS and on-premise ERP applications, they deliver projects that will help businesses become more efficient and profitable.

Recognized and awarded for its work has allowed Evron to be a Premium Partner with leading companies, including Microsoft, Acumatica, Cisco, Barracuda, and more. This gives Evron the ability to fully tailor leading applications to the needs of businesses as they have for hundreds of other businesses across the continent.

