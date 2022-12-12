Submit Release
Innovative Computing Systems Announces Record Employee Growth Amid Nationwide Expansion

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based consulting company providing strategic IT services to law firms, announces a considerable year-over-year staffing increase of 18% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the company’s expanding national presence and increased demand for IT solutions that encompass stronger data security, cloud-based technologies and better access for hybrid work environments.

“Over the past year, Innovative Computing Systems has invested time and capital into refining our services and operations to become the top managed services provider to law firms in the country,” says Michael Kemps, CEO of Innovative Computing Systems. “Our new employee additions this past year represent some of the top talent in technology and service delivery. We have truly transitioned from a small business into an industry-respected partner that commands respect. I’m confident clients will feel their impact and will support our growth well into the future.”

New talented, hyper-conscientious and experienced employees in account management will ensure timely delivery of quality services to law firm clients. New senior solution engineers will help design and build future-forward technology solutions for law firms. Together with teams from support services, professional services and the procurement and renewals employees on the inside sales team, Innovative employees are poised to accommodate increased client demands associated with a nationwide footprint and changing technology needs.

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.
Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing, Inc.
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com
651-552-7753


Primary Logo

Innovative Computing Systems Announces Record Employee Growth Amid Nationwide Expansion

