AIM ImmunoTech Appoints Christopher McAleer, Ph.D. as Scientific Officer

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced the promotion of Christopher McAleer, Ph.D., from Deputy Scientific Officer to Scientific Officer.



“It is a great pleasure to work with such an accomplished scientist as Dr. McAleer. Chris is just as comfortable in the laboratory as he is dealing with Company operational management. Chris will make an excellent Scientific Officer,” said David Strayer, MD, AIM’s Chief Scientific and Medical Officer.

“Since bringing him on board in June as Deputy Science Officer, Chris has been a valued member of the team and played an integral role in advancing our clinical development programs for Ampligen. We are pleased to deepen his role with his appointment as Scientific Officer as we continue to advance our pipeline forward. His innovative leadership and well-established track record of project management demonstrated over the course of his career will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our development path forward,” commented Thomas K. Equels, AIM’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. McAleer added, “The clinical progress and data demonstrated by the Company’s clinical programs to date represent what I believe is an exciting opportunity. AIM’s pipeline of therapeutics and research has the potential to address areas of significant unmet need across multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases. I am excited to continue working with the Company and unlocking further potential of Ampligen.”

Prior to joining the Company in June 2022, Dr. McAleer held positions at Hesperos, Inc., where he helped to build a start-up biotech CRO from a 3-employee $500K/year operation to a 30 person $5+ million/year operation. In his most recent role at Hesperos, Principal Scientist, he was responsible for leading teams in higher throughput operations projects as well as prototype projects including both NIH-funded and industry-sponsored which included studies of neuromuscular disorders, human complement pathways, cardiac dysfunction, liver metabolism and PKPD modeling, M/NAFLD, sarcopenia, and metabolic syndrome, and autoimmune diseases. Prior to his appointment as Principal Scientist, he served as Senior Scientist from 2016-2019 where he led a team to build a multi-organ MPS-based model using human and rat primary and iPSC derived tissues to study interspecies differences of drug toxicity. Additionally, as Senior Scientist he was responsible for writing in full or in part 7 funded NIH SBIR grant proposals as well as executing 4 contracts for private client partners resulting in repeat business from all 4 clients totaling ~$1.3 million. Additionally, Dr. McAleer has authored published manuscripts in several peer-reviewed science and nature journals, book chapters and scientific conference publications. His manuscript titled Multi-organ system for the evaluation of efficacy and off-target toxicity of anticancer therapeutics published in Science Translational Medicine in December 2019 had the distinction of being featured by then-NIH director Francis Collins’ weekly blog.

Dr. McAleer received his Bachelor of Science Education in Biology and Chemistry degrees from West Chester University of Pennsylvania, and his Masters in Molecular Biology and Microbiology as well as his Doctorate in Biomedical Sciences from University of Central Florida. He completed his post-doctoral research at the University of Central Florida.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used as a monotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM has commenced a Phase 2 clinical study in 2022. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and is currently being evaluated in many aspects of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

