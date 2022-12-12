Apiiro’s Cloud Application Security Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AWS customers worldwide now gain access to Apiiro, giving development and security teams an easy way to proactively fix application risks

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , a leader in Cloud-Native Application Security, today announced that its award-winning security platform is now available on AWS Marketplace. Apiiro’s solution aims to help developers and security engineers fix critical risks across the software supply chain and before releasing their applications to the cloud.



As opposed to a single vulnerability or misconfiguration, there are several isolated and unrelated findings hiding across source code, configurations, open-source packages and cloud infrastructure that, when pulled together with relevant context, create a Risk Story that is exploitable by attackers. Apiiro’s Risk Graph technology connects these infinite factors with actionable context to offer a completely new way for developers and security teams to fix risks.

“As organizations make strategic investments in software development and cloud spend, they are aligning with the service providers that are most qualified to meet their business goals,” said John Leon, VP Partnerships & Business Development at Apiiro. “With access to the Apiiro solution on AWS Marketplace, customers can achieve a faster, more streamlined adoption of our application security solution. We thank AWS for their support and look forward to delivering incredible value to our joint customers.”

Apiiro has introduced a completely new approach to application security by providing complete visibility into code bases, assessing risks from design to code to cloud and proactively fixing actual risks that attackers can exploit before releasing to the cloud. This enables Fortune 500 companies to reduce operational costs and risks at scale with seamless deployment by connecting to their source control managers via API.

With Apiiro’s solution now available in AWS Marketplace, customers can easily adopt Apiiro’s Cloud Application Security Platform through their AWS Marketplace accounts to enable them to quickly secure everything they develop and deliver to the cloud, by proactively fixing risks with actionable context.

“We are very pleased to welcome Apiiro as a seller into AWS Marketplace. AWS customers will now have more choice when executing cloud-native strategies for their applications,” says Marta Whiteaker, Director, AWS Marketplace (EMEA & APJ). “AWS Partners like Apiiro offer customers a broad range of technologies to enable them to further increase the security of their software supply chain by contextualizing and prioritizing risks. This helps AWS customers reduce manual triage and accelerate the remediation of risks.”

“We are excited to hear that Apiiro has been listed in the AWS Marketplace,” said Henry McNeil, Product Security Engineer at iHerb, a customer of Apiiro. “Having the ability to purchase Apiiro through AWS Marketplace means we can accomplish our strategic goals as an AWS customer and protect our software development lifecycle with Apiiro.”

Supporting Resources

About Apiiro

Apiiro helps security and development teams proactively fix risks before releasing to the cloud. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. apiiro.com