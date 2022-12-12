MoveEast LA Announces its Hassle-Free CA to NY Long Distance Moving Service this Fall

The Los Angeles-based moving company announced its hassle-free long-distance moving service to customers looking to move this fall.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveEast Los Angeles announced its hassle-free long-distance moving service to customers looking to move this fall. The company hopes to raise awareness about their CA to NY moving route for those looking for a reliable mover.

“Finding a reputable mover to handle long-distance moving routes such as California to New York route is no mean feat,” remarked the moving coordinator of MoveEast LA. “Moving is a daunting process, and moving a long distance can make it twice as difficult if you do not have the right moving partner. The moving industry is saturated with movers who claim to offer professional services. But only experienced movers can put their money where their mouth is. Moving from California to New York is a tactful process that we have handled over the years with precision if our customer reviews are anything to go by. We handle each move with the dedication it deserves and ensures that you are well settled and nothing is lost or damaged before we make the long drive back to CA.”

The moving industry has been around for decades. In America, nearly 9% of the country’s population moves in a year, making moving services a vital need. However, not every moving company has excellent reviews. It is no wonder that moving, especially long-distance, counts as one of the most stressful activities to undertake in one’s lifetime.

Long-distance moves like a California New York Express move must be handled with utmost precision and care. There are a few state borders to cross, requiring the proper documentation by the mover. Also, such a long haul move requires that the moving company have trained moving personnel who will ensure that goods such as furniture and household items are packed well to avoid any damages.

Moving companies from Los Angeles to New York should also have the correct licensing to ensure they can handle such a long-distance move. By checking the database of registered American movers, FMCSA – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, one can confirm whether the company is fully licensed and registered.

To find out more about these long-distance moving services from California to New York by MoveEast Los Angeles, you can contact the company using the details below.