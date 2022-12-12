Will CA keep up its climate momentum?

California has climate action on the mind.

This week state lawmakers, senior officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and prominent environmental leaders are representing California at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal, Canada — an appearance that could make a splash on the world stage as Newsom continues to tout his climate credentials.

That’s because California is the first and only U.S. state to be an official observer at the convention and it could help fill a leadership void at the federal level, Mary Creasman, CEO of the California Environmental Voters’ Education Fund, told me Sunday. Creasman said the group, which is leading the California delegation, raised money from the Resources Legacy Fund to cover lawmakers’ trip to the convention.

Creasman: “All these governments came together with an agreement on goals and a U.N. framework for biodiversity protection … The U.S. Senate has not ratified that agreement … The U.S. isn’t leading, but California, as the fourth-largest economy in the world, is. And so it’s really important for us to be part of these conversations, to show what is happening in the U.S., in California, what we’re working on, how we’re pushing as states — even if the federal government isn’t there.”

Also in attendance: Wade Crowfoot, secretary of California's Natural Resources Agency. He said in a statement: "This is a pivotal moment for countries from around the globe to take collective action to protect and restore biodiversity and stem a crisis of extinction across the planet. I'm proud that California leaders will be there to engage with the global community and share our message of hope and possibility."

Among the items on Crowfoot's agenda: highlighting the state's plans to build the world's largest wildlife crossing and calling for more public and private investments in such bridges; reinforcing California and Quebec's existing collaboration on biodiversity issues; and announcing that the state is joining "an intergovernmental group of more than 100 countries that champions conservation of 30% of the world's lands and waters by 2030." (The state in April unveiled its own so-called 30×30 blueprint.)

highlighting the state’s plans to build the world’s largest wildlife crossing and calling for more public and private investments in such bridges; reinforcing California and Quebec’s existing collaboration on biodiversity issues; and announcing that the state is joining “an intergovernmental group of more than 100 countries that champions conservation of 30% of the world’s lands and waters by 2030.” (The state in April unveiled its own so-called 30×30 blueprint.) Crowfoot is one of four Natural Resources Agency officials attending the conference, and their travel costs are being paid for by the state, said spokesperson Lisa Lien-Mager.

The state lawmakers on the trip — who Creasman said have “been showing a lot of leadership” on climate — are Democratic Assemblymembers Laura Friedman, Phil Ting and Ash Kalra, and Democratic state Senators Ben Allen, Henry Stern, Lena Gonzalez and Scott Wiener.

Creasman said California’s commitment to climate action has ramped up significantly since last year’s U.N. climate change conference in Scotland, when Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told me, “I don’t at all feel that we are leading the world anymore.”

One last climate thing: Even after the massive winter storm that swept across much of California this weekend — dumping rain and snow, closing highways, triggering flash flood warnings and cutting power to thousands of people — the state is still mired in drought. Hence state regulators moving last week to extend through January 2024 a ban on wasteful water practices, such as watering lawns when it rains, using hoses to wash off sidewalks and driveways and running decorative water fountains.

1 California election updates

Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor by Vice President Kamala Harris in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2022. Bass’ stepdaughter Yvette Lechuga holds the Bible used in the swearing-in. Photo by Damian Dovarganes, AP Photo

2 LA, Long Beach ports dethroned as country’s busiest

Stacked containers and cranes at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2021. Photo by Mike Blake, Reuters

“We’ve got to get that cargo back.”

That was the response from Gene Seroka, the Port of Los Angeles’ executive director, to the Port of New York and New Jersey claiming the title of North America’s busiest container port each month from August to October, the Los Angeles Daily News reports. The Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach have for more than two decades been the two busiest in the country — but their share of U.S. container cargo fell during the first 10 months of the year to a combined 25%, the lowest level in nearly two decades, according to the Wall Street Journal. Companies are now shipping more of their goods to ports on the East Coast and in the South, including Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia. The Port of New York and New Jersey told the Los Angeles Daily News that an estimated 85% of its imports this year were supposed to go to the West Coast.

The reasons for the shift away from the West Coast are complex — ranging from ongoing port labor talks that have sparked fears of a possible dockworker strike to last year’s record backlog of cargo ships to changing sea routes amid an intensifying trade war with China — but they could have sizable economic implications if they continue. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach employ more than 1.4 million workers, and Seroka told CNN that “if cargo is down 25% year on year, the jobs could be down right now 20% or 22%. It may not be exactly one for one, but you’ve got a downstream (effect).”

3 Paid family leave helps women keep jobs

Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

California’s paid family leave program — which will soon become more accessible and affordable for lower-income workers — doesn’t just offer new parents time off to care for and bond with their infants. It also allows workers to take time off to care for seriously ill family members, and this little-known benefit has helped prevent women from permanently leaving their jobs, according to a study released today from Wellesley College and Stanford University researchers. One key takeaway: Access to paid family leave more than halved the 10% rate at which women permanently left their jobs to care for spouses with health issues, CalMatters’ Grace Gedye reports.

Maya Rossin-Slater, a Stanford health economist and one of the paper’s authors: “We were surprised at how big this effect was.”

“We were surprised at how big this effect was.” The effect was negligible for male workers, however: Regardless of whether they had access to paid family leave, less than half of 1% of men in the study reported leaving their job to care for an ill spouse or family member, Rossin-Slater said.

CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: Could the Pacific Ocean be California's savior? Can Karen Bass make good on her promise to combat homelessness? The ability of Bass — the first woman elected mayor of the nation's second-largest city — to make visible progress on homelessness has massive implications for California Democrats and for government itself, argues veteran Los Angeles journalist Jim Newton.

