AutoScheduler Receives Food Logistics 2022 Top Software Technology Providers Award

Working on Top of a WMS, AutoScheduler Orchestrates All Plans and Processes with the Warehouse

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has won the 2022 Top Software Technology Providers Award from Food Logistics magazine. This award honors top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for helping food and beverage companies improve fulfillment operations.



“AutoScheduler is the 'brain' inside distribution centers, helping businesses to address better supply chain challenges such as labor shortages, sourcing challenges, fluctuating demand, and resource constraints,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler. “Clients gain a bigger picture of what is happening inside the warehouse, then can dynamically orchestrate all activities and plan more effectively for better outcomes and added value.”

“The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether port closures, driver safety, or simply automating a process."

This year's winners are investing in and implementing emerging technologies, from mobile technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) to food safety management, routing and scheduling, yard management, and more. Today's software and technology offerings provide flexibility, efficiency, safety, visibility, and more and offer end-to-end management from farm to fork and beyond.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/h27cmu to view the complete list of Top Software & Technology Providers.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to LINK Educate podcast channels, LINK Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c958245-03e2-47bf-a87f-ecd695d4cb8c