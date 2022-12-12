Harvard Bioscience Announces CFO Transition

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced the resignation of Michael Rossi, the Company’s chief financial officer and treasurer, effective December 31, 2022. The Company has appointed Jennifer Cote, the Company’s vice president of global finance, as its interim chief financial officer and treasurer, effective upon Mr. Rossi’s resignation. Mr. Rossi will remain with the Company through May 10, 2023 to provide transition assistance. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent replacement.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO said, “Since joining us in 2019, Mike has served as a trusted partner and an integral member of the Harvard Bioscience executive management team. In addition to building a strong finance team and helping to navigate a challenging operating environment, Mike has played a key role in our company’s strategic transformation. I would like to thank Mike for his dedication, hard work, and many contributions to our company.”

Green continued, “With a strong financial background, deep experience and her knowledge of our Company, I am confident in Jennifer’s ability to lead our finance team while we continue the company’s transformation and identify a permanent successor to Mike. We wish both Mike and Jennifer great success in the next phase of their careers.”

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

