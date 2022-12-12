Digital Battlefield Market to Reach US$ 90.25 Bn by 2030: Business Market Insights

The Digital Battlefield market is projected to hit US$ 90.25 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing digitalization of military systems by different technology suppliers is one of the major factors propelling the digital battlefield market growth. Several military forces are demanding advanced and digitalized automated systems that can carry out missions with the requirement of very lesser manual commands from the operators. For instance, deployment of automated countermeasure systems is generating new opportunities for market vendors that will also lead to development of advanced countermeasure systems.

The List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Digital Battlefield Market Report are –

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Application:

• Cybersecurity

• Surveillance & Situational Awareness

• Logistics & Transportation

• Communication

• Warfare Support

• Others

Platform

• Ground

• Airborne

• Naval

Region

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Demand for Satellite- Based Monitoring is Boosting Digital Battlefield Market Growth:

The growing investments by different government for development of satellite-based monitoring infrastructure for defense applications. Several countries are deploying a lot of satellites maintain surveillance on other countries, which is generating new market opportunities for market vendors across the world. This is mainly due to the rising trend of digital war between several countries that is leading to increase in developments of satellite-based monitoring systems by different vendors. For instance, in June 2022, the Indian Ministry of Defense announced an investment worth US$ 4.9 billion for upgrade of space-based surveillance system.

Key Highlights of the Digital Battlefield Market Research Report:

• The report summarizes the Digital Battlefield Market by stating the definition, applications, scope, it’s price, supply and demand ratio, and market overview.

• Competitive landscape of all leading key players together with their business strategies, approaches, and latest Digital Battlefield market development.

• It elements market investment, opportunities, growth factors, restraints, and market risks.

• It performs a comprehensive study of emerging players in the Digital Battlefield business along with the existing ones.

• It accomplishes primary and secondary research and resources to estimate prime products, market size, and industrial partnerships of this business.

Research Objectives:

• To study and analyze the Digital Battlefield consumption by key regions/countries, product type and application, history information, and forecast during 2022-2030.

• To understand the structure of Digital Battlefield by identifying its various sub segments.

• Focuses on the key Digital Battlefield manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans within the next few years.

• To analyze Digital Battlefield with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the expansion of the market.

• To project the consumption of Digital Battlefield submarkets, with respect to key.

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions within the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

