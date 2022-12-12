( video) Iran’s regime executes second protester in the face of continued protests

Iran's regime hanged a second protester linked to the ongoing uprising on Monday morning in the city of Mashhad. Majidreza Rahnavard was arrested during the recent protests and quickly sentenced to death on the charge of “waging war against God.” State media reported Rahnavard confessed to the charges, although the regime has a long history of forcing prisoners into confessions. He was not provided access to a lawyer, his hand was broken while in captivity, and appeared in court with injuries. Ali Khamenei and the mullahs’ apparatus are resorting to these executions in an effort to install fear in Iranian society and silence the ongoing protests. The international community has an obligation to recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense. Regime authorities had Mohsen Shekari hanged last Thursday on charges of participating in recent protests as part of the ongoing Iranian uprising. State media in Iran continue to publish a stream of reports about more young protesters being sentenced to death. The Iranian opposition coalition, NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the Iranian people’s brave uprising on the occasion of the martyrdom of Majidreza Rahnavard, She added that Khamenei tries to save his falling regime with these heinous crimes.

Iran’s regime executed political prisoner Majid Reza Rahnavard 23, in Mashhad on December 12, 2022. Majidreza was hanged in public in an act of utter brutality.

Iran’s regime executed political prisoner Majid Reza Rahnavard 23, in Mashhad on December 12, 2022. Rahnavard was one of the thousands arrested during the nationwide uprising that began in September.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mullahs ruling Iran hanged a second protester linked to the ongoing nationwide uprising on Monday morning in the city of Mashhad. Majidreza Rahnavard was arrested during the recent protests and quickly sentenced to death on the mullah-fabricated charges of “Moharebeh”, or “waging war against God.” According to Amnesty international statement today, Iran: Public execution of Majidreza Rahnavard exposes authorities’ revenge killingsState media are reporting that Rahnavard confessed to the charges, although regime authorities have a long history of forcing prisoners into filming coerced confessions. Rahnavard was reportedly not provided access to a lawyer, tortured while in captivity, and appeared in court with injuries, according to various sources.Regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the mullahs’ apparatus are resorting to these executions in an effort to install fear in Iranian society and silence the ongoing protests. The international community has an obligation to hold this murderous regime accountable and recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 700 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 580 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.Regime authorities had Mohsen Shekari hanged last Thursday on charges of participating in recent protests as part of the ongoing Iranian uprising.The Iranian people have responded by condemning Shekari’s execution and continuing their anti-regime demonstrations. State media in Iran and their social media affiliates continue to publish a stream of reports about more young protesters being sentenced to death as means to intimidate the general public.Early Sunday morning, students of Allameh Tabataba’i University in Tehran were seen protesting the regime authorities’ refusal to allow suspended students back on campus.Various reports indicate that the regime’s security forces are on high alert in different cities to prevent protests. In Isfahan, the regime has deployed a large number of security forces in the streets to intimidate the public.Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the Iranian people’s brave uprising on the occasion of the martyrdom of Majidreza Rahnavard, She added that Khamenei tries to save his falling regime with these heinous crimes.Mrs. Rajavi added that the United Nations, the Security Council, the European Union, and its member states should take effective and practical measures against the religious fascism ruling Iran to stop executions and killings.Verbal positions are not enough, the embassies of this regime must be shut down, the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) and the IRGC must be placed on the terrorist list, and the mercenaries of the MOIS and IRGC must be expelled. Dealing and interacting with a regime that is a disgrace to contemporary humanity is trampling human rights values.“The time has come for ending the rule of repression. The time has come to establish a nation based on respect for human rights. And this will be so,” she The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime. Iran: Urgent international action needed to ensure accountability for Mahsa Amini’s death in custody

Majid was charged with “moharebeh” (enmity with God), which the regime uses against dissidents. Rahnavard was sentenced to death without access to a lawyer.