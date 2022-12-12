Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market Technology Advancement and Growth 2022 to 2028 | Boehringer Ingelheim International

Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market

Ducks are relatively resistant to disease, but they have been known to carry diseases that are infectious to other types of poultry.

The global duck medicine and vaccines market was valued at US$ 1,777.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022-2028).” — Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights have added a new research study on Title Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Ceva, YEBIO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD., NAVETCO, Shangqiu Meilan Biological Engineering Co.,Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., EGAVET, Bioveta, a.s., Jilin Zhengye Biological Products company limited, and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Bio-vaccine Co. Ltd.

Duck farming plays a vital role in the poultry industry, which is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. Duck diseases are a major cause of concern because they can affect finances of small and landless farmers. Ducks are important to rural livelihoods because they provide a steady supply of meat and eggs. One of the most important measures to prevent outbreaks is to maintain the health of the ducks. Viruses have been reported to have more devastating consequences for duck productivity than other diseases that affect ducks. The most prevalent disease in ducks is Escherichia coli due to poor farm hygiene.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥/𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝:–

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market have also been included in the study.

Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market Key Players: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Ceva, YEBIO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD., NAVETCO, Shangqiu Meilan Biological Engineering Co.,Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., EGAVET, Bioveta, a.s., Jilin Zhengye Biological Products company limited, and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Bio-vaccine Co. Ltd.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Global Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market, By Type:

Medicine

Vaccines

Global Duck Medicine and Vaccines Market, By Application:

Farm

Application

