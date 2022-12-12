Submit Release
The Breast pumps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77%

Market Data Forecast

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Per the research report published by MarketDataForecast, the Breast pumps Market is anticipated to be worth USD 978.22 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.77% from 2022-2027

Breast pumps are one type of medical device which are used to retrieve milk from the breast. It is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is also used to maintain or increase a woman's milk supply and relieve engorged breasts. It is of manual type and the electric type.

Increasing employment in women and increasing advanced breast pumps drive the Market forward

Due to increasing awareness about women's employment, most women go to the job for their self-respect. Additionally, increasing household expenses also result in women's employment. Employed women who gave birth are using these breast pumps to retrieve and store the mother's milk and give it to the children in their absence. This is one of the suitable devices for women who are hectic in their daily activities.

Most key players are manufacturing advanced breast pumps with reasonable prices and high-quality materials, which reduce mother infections while retrieving breast milk. In addition, increasing research and development and reimbursement policies also drive the Market forward.

The availability of different breast pump devices supports the product type segment.

Product type is divided into closed and open. The closed type segment has the highest market share due to increasing adoption among breastfeeding moms and prevents milk from overflowing. In addition, it provides a hygienic way of the milk to the child.

Increasing use of breast pumps in hospitals and personal use supports the application segment.

The application segment is divided into personal-use pumps and hospital-grade pumps. The hospital-grade pumps segment has the highest market share. We are increasing the launch of advanced products by the key player for the patient’s comfort demand segment growth.

The availability of different types of technologies in recent years supports the technology segment

The technology-based segment is further divided into battery-powered, manual, and electric. The battery-powered segment has the highest market share due to ease of use without any stress. In addition, they are portable and can be recharged at any time with batteries. Electric breast pumps are the next segment which has the highest market share.

Regional Outlook of the Breast pumps Market.

North America’s breast pump device market has the highest market share due to increasing expenditure on women-related healthcare products. The North American breast pumps Market was valued at USD 230.25 million and is predicted to increase to USD 312.51 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3 %. In addition, an increasing number of product developments in Canada in recent years demands the Market forward in this region. In 2022, Willow Innovations announced that it had started its entry in Canada. Willow Go is a wearable breast pump device used for moms to free moms from the cords and tubes of traditional pumps.

Europe’s breast pump device market was valued at USD 164.78 million in 2022 and is predicted to increase to USD 225.76 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.5 %. In addition, the increasing availability of breast pumps in online and offline stores demands market growth.

Asia Pacific’s breast pumps Market was valued at USD 133.05 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 191.01 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.5 %. Increasing awareness about the usage of breast pumps among Indian and China people drives the Market forward in this region.

Latin America has grown with a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

Middle East Africa’s breast pumps Market was valued at USD 52.53 million in 2022 and is expected to increase with a CAGR of 6.1% and reach USD 70.63 million by 2027.

Key Players in the Breast Pumps Market

Magento, Inc. (Ameda), Babybelle Asia Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N. V, Medela AG, BabyBuddha Products, LLC, Motif Medical LLC, Willow Innovations Inc, AceWin Co., Ltd, Evenflo Feeding Inc., Ardo medical AG, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd, Freemie, Pigeon Corporation, Aeroflow Inc, Advin Health Care, Hygeia Health are some of the key players in the breast pumps market

