Recovered Paper Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Recovered Paper Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 2.5% in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Recovered Paper Market Size, Analysis, Price, Trends, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global recovered paper market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Recovered Paper Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Industry Report, Key Players, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 2.5%
The global recovered paper market is expected to register growth during the forecast period as the usage of recovered paper in different end-use industries is highly encouraged. This is due to the surging concerns about the scarcity or unavailability issues of raw materials of paper.
With the increasing attempts to diminish the production costs of paper, leading companies are expected to boost the production of recovered paper which is further expected to enhance the market growth. Going further, the growing development of wastepaper collection along with segregation channels in developing countries like China and India, among others, is expected to boost the market.
The increasing requirement for recovered paper in the packaging industry as a raw material is expected to boost the market growth of recovered paper across the globe. With the rise in demand for environment-friendly projects, the market growth for recovered paper is likely to expand over the coming years.
The growing rules and regulations by various governments on the usage of paper because of environmental safety have influenced end-users to start utilising recovered paper. This is further expected to escalate the recovered paper market demand across the globe over the forecast period. Moreover, recovered paper is used in industries like food and beverage, automobile, pharmaceutical, and electrical and electronics.
Recovered Paper Industry Definition and Major Segments
Mills process scraps of the paper include NES paper scrap, Kraft paper scrap, bleached paper scrap, and mechanical pulp paper scrap into new paper products that are known as recycled paper. Recycled paper is generally utilised for printing, writing, and packaging like corrugated boxes, folding boxboard, and paper bags, among others. For the paper industry, recycled paper is a key, renewable raw material supply. The pulp of wood or other fibrous cellulosic material is included in recovered papers.
Based on type, the market is classified into:
• Fresh
• Recovered
By application, the market is categorised into:
• Containerboard
• Other Paper and Board
• Newsprint
• Tissue
• Printing and Writing
Based on region, the market is divided into:
• North America
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
Recovered Paper Market Trends
Based on the application, the containerboard segment is expected to bolster the recovered paper market on account of the rising demand for packaged food along with surging e-commerce shipments. The increasing shift toward recovered packaging solutions among companies and consumers is expected to fuel the segment growth over the coming years.
Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for recovered paper on account of the increasing focus on eco-friendliness and sustainability. Going further, the United States is likely to witness increased demand for recovered paper packaging with applications across industries such as personal care, healthcare, retail, and home care, among others. This further is expected to enhance the demand for recovered paper in the coming timeframe.
Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to gain momentum in the recovered paper market share over the coming years on account of the high consumption of recovered paper, especially in China. With the enforcement of new rules by the government in China for wastepaper, the market growth of recovered paper is expected to fuel over the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global recovered paper market report are
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)
Smurfit Kappa Group
DS Smith Plc
Republic Services, Inc.
Cascades Inc.
SUEZ
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
