Precision Scroll Compressor Aluminum Die Casting Parts Enter Mass Production Stage

Sunrise Metal announced that their aluminum die casting parts for 7.5KW oil free scroll compressor has entered the mass production stage.

CALIFORNIA, USA, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunrise Metal is one of the pioneering names when it comes to making high precision aluminum die casting parts for different types of oil free Scroll compressors. They have engineering experience spanning more than 23 years and therefore have a very skilled team on board.Often it is seen that scroll parts with high pressure for cast is a challenge to make owing to the porosity factor. However, the rich experience and expertise of the company came in handy as they recently confirmed that their manufacturing of aluminum die casting parts for 7.5 KW scroll compressor has entered the mass production stage. This would curtail a lot of supply problems.This high precision machining is lauded for the accuracy it has to offer. It is capable of achieving contour accuracy of scroll 0.0076 mm. This is not all as it can reach 0.01 mm concentricity of bearing housing products. It is worth adding that the highest positioning precision of the Makino F5 is ±0.0015. So, the precision offered is surely something to be well applauded.One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “We are thrilled with what we have managed to achieve. There has been an acute shortage of the aluminum die casting products because most companies found it hard to make it as it tend to get too porous. We are elated beyond words to have entered a mass production stage as we are anticipating really good projected sales number with it.”There is no denying the fact that the company has done a phenomenal job so far and they are proud of how far they have come. Those who would like to check out the details of their production capacity and the work they have done so far should visit www.sunrise-metal.com About Sunrise MetalSunrise Metal is one of the leading names in the industry when it comes to producing aluminum die casting parts. They are truly proficient in their field and have been doing a spectacular work so far. They have an experience of more than two decades and are known for their efficiency. They offer a one-stop solution as they can carry out rapid prototyping, die casing tooling, aluminum die casting, CNC machining , surface finishings, and other related functions as well.