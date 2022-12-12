Dana Group Releases Parents Guide on How To Help Adult Children Making Poor Decisions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Group Associates in Massachusetts released a new guide for parents on how they can navigate supporting an adult child who is making poor decisions. Many parents struggle to navigate this new stage in parenthood and may try to “fix” the situation. However, Dana Group explains how clear boundaries and expectations are essential for both parents and adult children.
Dana Group provides eight key tips for parents who are struggling with a child making poor life choices:
1) Stop Self-Blame: Parents may see their child’s poor choices and blame themselves for imperfect parenting – rather than understanding an adult child is not responsible for their own decisions.
2) Set Clear Boundaries: Parents should set clear boundaries on common issues, which might include borrowing items, respecting their home, asking for money, or not accepting responsibility for poor choices.
3) Listen and Communicate: Parents can support children who have made poor choices by taking time to listen and providing wisdom on how they might make better choices in the future.
4) Don’t Panic Over Emergencies: Parents may attempt to help their adult child by trying to mitigate the damage – which can include draining financial resources.
5) Give Emotional Support Appropriately: Parents often want to take away their child’s struggle and pain, but it’s essential to balance providing emotional support with allowing adult children to learn independent problem-solving skills.
6) Protect Time and Schedule: Parents should ensure they are caring for their own well-being and avoid giving up hobbies or valuable time to meet the needs of an adult child.
7) Don’t Enable Bad Choices: Parents should avoid enabling bad habits or relationships when attempting to help the situation.
8) Preserve Finances: Parents may want to help children when they run into financial troubles at the expense of their own finances and well-being.
For parents who find themselves in this situation, getting help from a licensed therapist can be crucial. Dana Group urges parents not to hesitate in finding a counselor who can help them process their emotions and navigate the situation in a healthy way.
Dana Group Associates provides behavioral health services in Needham, Hanover, and Norwell in Massachusetts. The clinic has access to over 50+ highly skilled mental health professionals. To schedule an appointment today, visit the Dana Group website.
For parents who find themselves in this situation, getting help from a licensed therapist can be crucial. Dana Group urges parents not to hesitate in finding a counselor who can help them process their emotions and navigate the situation in a healthy way.
Dana Group Associates provides behavioral health services in Needham, Hanover, and Norwell in Massachusetts. The clinic has access to over 50+ highly skilled mental health professionals. To schedule an appointment today, visit the Dana Group website.
