Latin America Video Surveillance System Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis 2023-2028
Latin America Video Surveillance System Market To Propel Significantly During 2023-2028, Driven By Growing Concern For CrimesSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Sistemas de Videovigilancia en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, proporciona un estudio bien definido en el que se analizan los factores que configuran positivamente el mercado.
El informe examina además las limitaciones y la amenaza de la rivalidad que se plantea en el mercado, basándose en los modelos de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con el análisis FODA. Además, según tipo de producto, vertical, y las regiones clave, se estudia el mercado según las últimas tendencias y su impacto en los algoritmos del mercado. El estudio ofrece una investigación en profundidad, que abarca los indicadores de precios y los actores del mercado, abordando la dinámica y el panorama del mercado.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Video Surveillance System Market 2023-2028’ , provides a well-defined survey analysing the factors positively shaping the market. The report further examines the constraints and threat of rivalry posed in the market, based on Porter’s Five Forces models, along with SWOT analysis. Furthermore, according to product type, vertical, and key regions, the market is studied by the latest trends and their impact on the market algorithms. The study offers in-depth research, encompassing the price indicators and market players, addressing the market dynamics and landscape.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 8,10%
El mercado latinoamericano de sistemas de videovigilancia está prosperando debido a la creciente adopción de estos sistemas en sectores gubernamentales, instalaciones de fabricación y áreas públicas. Cada vez se instalan más cámaras de vídeovigilancia que transfieren enormes señales analógicas a un grabador de vídeo digital para vigilarlas. Esto aumenta la seguridad e implementa la protección en las zonas a las que presta servicio. Debido a esta multifuncionalidad, el mercado alcanzó un valor de 2950 millones de dólares en 2021.
La creciente tasa de criminalidad en ciertas regiones de América Latina está impulsando el mercado en una dirección positiva. Como resultado, varios actores clave están innovando con sistemas de videovigilancia al aumentar características como el monitoreo remoto, la gestión del tráfico y la productividad laboral. Por otra parte, los avances tecnológicos como el análisis de vídeo, IA, tecnologías 3D y así están estableciendo el potencial del mercado aún más en el período de pronóstico.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A Video Surveillance system refers to a system that can easily capture a photo or a video in a set area. It can be used in any sector and environment and provides security and surveillance. The captured video footage and photos can be compressed, stored and transmitted to a communication network.
In terms of product types, the industry is majorly segmented into:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services (VSaaS)
On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into:
• Commercial
• Infrastructure
• Institutional
• Industrial
• Defence
• Residential
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Chile
• Others
Market Trends
Through video surveillance and other monitoring technology, businesses and their security teams aim to increase safety in their premises. Organizations are observing new trends in the deployment of security cameras and surveillance, from parking management to school safety. As a result of the decreased running expenses, businesses are boosting their budgets for AI-powered video surveillance systems.
Network video surveillance systems are developing from being basic monitoring tools to becoming all-inclusive solutions that may be used in any market segment and vertical industry. This is being driven by the integration of AI technology into all systems, a trend that is predicted to experience unprecedented expansion. Video surveillance manufacturers can now become “Solution as a Service” providers thanks to the development and growing maturity of cloud-based services.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Axis Communications AB
• Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH.
• Honeywell Security Group
• Panasonic Corporation
• Teledyne FLIR LLC
• Schneider Electric SE
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
