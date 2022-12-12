DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market to Achieve A High CAGR Of 5.6% During Forecast Period - 2032 | PMR

DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market

The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market expanded at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach a valuation of around US$ 3.1 Bn by the end of 2032 - PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA and RNA sampling is an important step that is performed in hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, forensic science laboratories, and contract research organizations (CROs) to yield appropriate or the required quantity for identification, assessment, or research purposes. The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market accounted for a valuation of close to US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

The introduction of new technology and methods have eased the process of obtaining high-quality results. Improvements in DNA and RNA preparation processes have led to an elevated demand for high-quality reagents, kits, and associated products. To satisfy various research objectives, several manufacturers have built up internal resources to produce high-quality products with short turnaround times.

Research activities in the area of life sciences are boosted by technological advancements in DNA and RNA sample preparation techniques as well as agreements established between major research institutions across the world. Demand for DNA and RNA sample preparation has grown because of technical developments in analytical instruments and growing need for contemporary extraction methods.

Contamination is a common problem faced that obstructs the analysis process, and often leads to misinterpretation. RNA samples are difficult to handle due to their enzyme kinetics; any minute changes such as pH and temperature can easily affect RNA samples. This makes the DNA and RNA sampling process face methodology challenges, which act as a restraining factor. To encounter these, manufacturers are focused on developing kits with the best combination of reagents and methodology. The field of diagnostics methodology and sample preparation is not up to the mark and has inadequacies that need to be addressed, which creates scope for DNA and RNA sample preparation product manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Kits held 59.2% of the market share by product segment in 2021.

By application, research applications accounted for a market share of 38% in 2021.

By end user, academic & research institutes are widely using DNA and RNA sample preparation products, and the segment held a market share of 29.9% in 2021.

In 2021, North America held a 33.7% share of the global DNA and RNA sample preparation market share.

“Higher throughput and modern technologies that are improvising the methodology of sampling will drive market growth over the forecasted period,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading market players within the life science sector are involved in activities such as acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market share. Therefore, the fragmented market with many competitors is opting for acquisitions as their strategic planning to boost the share in the DNA and RNA sample preparation market.

PerkinElmer launched the (RUO) BioQule NGS System, in June 2022, only for research purposes. The BioQule NGS system allows scientists and researchers to develop superior-quality next generation sequencing libraries that produce reproducible results in a wide range of applications that require genomic analysis.

QIAGEN increased its next-generation sequencing (NGS) portfolio in August 2022 with the release of the QIAseq UPXome RNA Library Kit and the QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro Panels, each of which established new criteria for sample preparation for nucleic acid sequencing.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the DNA and RNA sample preparation market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012-2021 and projections for 2022-2032. The global DNA and RNA sample preparation market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (workstations, kits {DNA sample preparation and RNA sample preparation}, and reagents and consumables), application (clinical testing, diagnostic testing, and research applications), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, forensic science laboratories, and contract research organizations [CROs]), across seven key regions of the world

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

