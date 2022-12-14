Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Extends Contract with NuEnergy.ai's Machine Trust Platform
This is a significant milestone for NuEnergy.ai. Leveraging our Machine Trust Platform is helping policing agencies adopt advanced technologies and AI in an ethical and risk-managed manner”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its pursuit to build trust through transparency and accountability, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has awarded NuEnergy.ai a contract to continue testing their Machine Trust Platform (MTP) for a second consecutive year. In this engagement, the RCMP will test the MTP’s ability to support thorough and timely law enforcement assessments of AI-based technologies. This contract is a part of the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program’s Research & Development (R&D) innovation testing stream under which NuEnergy.ai will continue to pilot its Machine Trust Platform (MTP) for the next year. This is NuEnergy.ai’s fourth large-scale contract with the Government of Canada, including engagements with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSCP) on AI governance projects.
— Niraj Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, NuEnergy.ai
Paul Boudreau, Executive Director, Technical Operations for the RCMP said, “The RCMP recognizes that public trust is critical to our policing operations, including our ability to adopt the most modern crime-fighting technologies that enable us to continue to deliver against our mandate to keep Canadians safe. Ethical governance of our advanced technologies, including AI, is important to building this trust. We are pleased to continue to work with AI Governance leaders like NuEnergy.ai and expand our knowledge of their Machine Trust Platform and its potential to support our National Technology Onboarding Program.”
“This is a significant milestone for NuEnergy.ai and a testament to the fact that AI Governance is critical to build Public Trust in law enforcement. Leveraging our Machine Trust Platform is helping policing agencies adopt advanced technologies and AI in an ethical and risk-managed manner,” adds Niraj Bhargava, NuEnergy’s co-founder and CEO.
The NuEnergy MTP software is designed to support the ethical and transparent governance and measurement of artificial intelligence (AI) deployments. The MTP is a Canadian tech innovation that gives organizations configurable one-stop access to qualified, globally-sourced AI governance measurements and assessments. “We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with the Government of Canada and expanding to support law enforcement agencies globally, as this sector expands its approach to governance and can leverage the MTP to deploy guardrails and build trust in AI machines.” said Niraj Bhargava, CEO of NuEnergy.ai. He adds, “NuEnergy’s MTP is being continuously enhanced based on feedback from our current customers and their wide variety of AI Use Cases.”
The NuEnergy Machine Trust Platform™ measures essential trust parameters including privacy, ethics, transparency, and bias and protects against the risks of AI drift. Global standards, including the Government of Canada Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA), are integrated into the platform, which can be configured to include other relevant governance standards.
With a distributed team based in Ottawa, Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, NuEnergy.ai focuses exclusively on providing the education, frameworks, and tools that companies and governments need to properly govern, manage, and mitigate the risks of their growing deployments of AI.
###
About NuEnergy.ai
NuEnergy.ai is a Canadian Artificial Intelligence management software and professional services firm that helps build guardrails for organizations that develop or deploy AI to mitigate risk and maintain trust. The team co-creates AI Governance frameworks with clients based on leading international principles and standards, then openly and transparently integrates its ‘machine trust’ measurement and qualified software techniques built on a patent-pending methodology. An independent AI Governance company, NuEnergy.ai is pre-qualified for the Government of Canada’s ISC Program and the TBS/PSPC AI Source List, and integrates the Treasury Board directive – Algorithmic Impact Assessment (AIA) – into its platform for clients. Learn more at http://nuenergy.ai/.
About the RCMP
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been Canada's national police service for nearly 150 years, with national, federal, provincial, and municipal policing mandates. From coast to coast to coast, at the community, provincial/territorial and federal levels, the RCMP strives to prevent and investigate crimes, to enforce federal, provincial/territorial, and municipal law, and to keep Canadians safe. The RCMP offers their renowned expertise at the international level as well. With more than 19,000 police officers, supported by nearly 11,000 civilian employees in over 700 detachments in 150 communities across the country and in more than 600 Indigenous communities, their strength is in delivering high-quality police work that keeps communities safe. Learn more at https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/about-rcmp
Nitish Bhardwaj
NuEnergy.ai
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
NuEnergy.ai introduction